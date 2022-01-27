Michael Londra showcases the best Wexford has to offer to an audience of 155 million in USA and Canada

A US TV travel show presented by Wexford’s, Michael Londra, will showcase the Model County as a holiday destination to an audience of 155 million people across the USA and Canada.

An Emmy nominated singer and producer, Michael is originally from Wexford town and is now a resident of the US.

He hosts the ‘Ireland With Michael’ travel show across the PBS network in the USA and Canada and in each episode he takes viewers on an intriguing journey to both popular and some less known Irish destinations.

In doing so he showcases a bit of Irish history, meets local artisans, experiences small-town pubs and food, and enjoys unique musical and cultural experiences.

He combines glorious video footage of Ireland’s storied landscapes, destinations, exciting cultural experiences, and performances from Irish stars.

Last summer he and his crew travelled to Wexford and Tipperary to film a full episode in each of the counties.

The Wexford showcase is something Michael is particularly proud to do and he took great delight in being able to highlight the beauty of County Wexford to American and Canadian audiences.

In the programme he heads to Wexford town and the Ferrycarrig Hotel where he meets with his cousin, chef Tony Carty, and gets a lesson in making Guinness bread.

On the Tipperary front Michael visits the unusual Tudor house in Carrick-on-Suir, but the episode finishes back in his native Wexford where he stops off at Wells House to hear young Sean Nós performer, Iona Ritchie.

He also visits the faery forest located on the grounds of the estate and talks to Wexford storyteller, Joe Brennan who regales him with ancient tales of the faery folk.

Commenting on the programme Michael expressed delight at the popularity of the show which in season one recorded a 75 per cent viewership rating in US households.

"It is an honour to highlight our greatest asset,” said Michael.

"Be they singers, dancers, poets, artisans or storytellers, our creators share their Ireland, in every episode of the show,” he added. "I'm so proud of the country and the people in it, it is a joy to be able to share that around the world.”

Pre-pandemic North America was the fastest-growing vacation market for Irish tourism and accounted for 33 per cent of foreign earnings.

With that in mind Michael said: “I am very glad to be able to support the Irish arts, tourism and hospitality sectors and I very much hope that the show assists the international tourism recovery for Ireland post-pandemic.”

The ‘Ireland With Michael’ series is sponsored by Aer Lingus, Tourism Ireland and CIE Tours and a new series is scheduled for release in January, 2023.

The filming of these episodes will begin in March, this year, and at present, the crew is scouting locations and ideas across the country.

Anyone who feels their town should be featured in series three is invited to send their idea and contact details to info@irelandwithmichael.com

The ‘Ireland with Michael’ series is aired across PBS stations and can also be viewed internationally online via www.irelandwithmichael.com