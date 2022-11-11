Mexican soprano takes centre stage in Rosemary’s retrospective

With Wexford’s new Mexican restaurant doing a roaring trade and the Festival Opera back in full flow after a Covid-enforced absence, Rosemary Clancy’s artistic impressions of Mexican opera singers had a ready-made home from the moment she put brush to canvas. Resplendent in CDMX, a restaurant no further than 200 yards from the Opera House, Rosemary’s work was on display for the duration of the festival.

And, last week, with mezzo-soprano Niamh O’Sullivan in town, Rosemary took the opportunity to invite the performer to pose in front of her depiction of one of the genre’s most revered figures. Part of her Mexican-themed exhibition entitled Retrospectiva, Rosemary’s oil painting of Ángela Peralta had extra resonance given how she was renowned for her amazing soprano voice.

Known as the Mexican Nightingale, Ángela (1845-1883) performed worldwide during her career, most notably at the iconic La Scala Opera House, Milan, before her untimely death.

A graduate of the College of Marketing and Design, Dublin, Rosemary is exhibiting her four most recent works, oil on canvas influenced by Mexican culture which is a reflection on her original designs from her early days in art college. “The strong bold colours are reflective of the vibrancy and authenticity of the culture and traditions of Mexico,” she says.

Niamh O’Sullivan played the role of Mirza in Lalla-Roukh at this year’s festival.