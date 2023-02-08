Memorial Markie Doyle vintage run raises cash for North Wexford hospice

Susan and Marc Arenhold attended the Craanford Vintage Run in aid of the North Wexford Hospice Homecare on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Ryan Murray and Iwan Marks enjoyed the Craanford Vintage Run in aid of the North Wexford Hospice Homecare on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Paul and James Martin with their Honda car at the Craanford Vintage Run in aid of the North Wexford Hospice Homecare on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Danny Whelan, Matt Doyle and Peter Kenny pictured at the Craanford Vintage Run in aid of the North Wexford Hospice Homecare on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

At the Craanford Vintage Run in aid of the North Wexford Hospice Homecare on Sunday were Janet Hutton, Abi Hutton, Kylan Doyle, Kian Hutton and Ethan Hutton. Pic: Jim Campbell

Derek Finn and Peter O'Brien were at the Craanford Vintage Run in aid of the North Wexford Hospice Homecare on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Emer Whitty, Doc Whitty and Simon Sheehan attended the Craanford Vintage Run in aid of the North Wexford Hospice Homecare on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Michael Byrne, John Heffernan, John Byrne and Dinny Kehoe participated in the Craanford Vintage Run in aid of the North Wexford Hospice Homecare on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

UP to €700,000 has been raised for hospice services in Co Wexford from an annual event in memory of Craanford man Markie Doyle.

Markie died on September 18, 2006, several months having been diagnosed with cancer. During this time he received tremendous support from the area’s hospice team.

The year before he died he organised a tractor run to raise money for victims of the Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami, which saw boats and calves sent to the worst affected areas.

His partner, Michelle Kavanagh said the annual event is a way to remember Markie, one which is celebrated by the entire community.

This year everyone met for tea and coffee in Craanford, prior to the vintage tractor drivers travelling on into Gorey and around by Ballycanew, before returning to Craanford via Camolin.

In all around 180 vehicles took part in what is one of the biggest vintage runs in the county every year.

The vintage car drivers - which included a NYPD cop car – made a fine spectacle driving in the direction of Carnew and Shillelagh – before returning to the village where all motoring enthusiasts and everyone gathered enjoyed hot food from a chipper van.

One of the organisers, Margaret Doyle said: “There was quite an array of tractors and vehicles, including extremely well presented classic cars, vintage tractors and modern machinery. They were very much appreciated by everybody, form young to old, because they could get up close and personal with them and they are such fantastic machines.”

Ms Kavanagh said County Wexford Healthcare Team (formerly North Wexford Hospice Homecare) are a lifeline for so many families.

“They provide palliative care for terminally ill patients. We organised our first run back in 2006 and we’ve had it every year since – apart from over Covid.

“It’s a community event and as much about the social element: swapping notes about who got hardship on the run and who didn’t etc, as about anything else.

“We did and still do the run to make something positive out of something negative. It made €69,000 in the first year.”

Michelle said she finds solace in the event. “Obviously the first few years were difficult but the support it receives from everybody is unreal.”