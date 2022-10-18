Meet the Wexford Festival Opera star who has found a lead role playing hurling

Tenor Tom Birch celebrated his 36th birthday last week with gifts of a Wexford GAA jersey and a hurley presented to him by the chorus members of ‘The Master’ opera in which he has the lead role in the upcoming Wexford Festival Opera.

The story of how hurling and Tom became bedfellows is now so well-known in the operatic world that his fellow performers knew what would tick his box when it came to the “perfect birthday present” for the English-born, Australian-raised singer.

Growing up, he had two ambitions in life – to perform on the stage and play sport to a high level.

However, six years ago he faced a classic Catch 22 situation when the ‘Theatre An Der Wien (Vienna Theatre Company) offered Tom a lucrative performing deal…with strings attached.

Speaking in Wexford this week he explained: “Basically, they offered me a secure contract but part of the agreement was that I could not play contact sport. Such sports included soccer, rugby, Aussie Rules, American Football, boxing, cycling, hockey, cricket etc and I was feeling really down thinking I’d have to stop playing all sport at 30.

“Luckily, I was in an Irish bar in Vienna that night as I was reading through the contract and when I told this Irish guy beside me, Des Reilly my problem, he took a swig out of his pint and asked if ‘hurling’ was on the banned list.”

“I said ‘no’ so immediately he invited me down to train with Vienna Gaels … and since then I’ve been playing with the club in European tournaments every year.”

So, after signing his contract to perform on stage in Vienna’s second biggest company, secretly he also became a student of the Irish game and ended up playing in goal.

“They say all goalkeepers are mad but I just love the involvement there. I wish I had come to hurling earlier as there is no game in the world like it,” he said enthusiastically.

Instead of sport getting in the way of his stage career, Tom is convinced it has helped him. “Getting out into the clean air and shouting at your defenders is good practice for hitting those high notes. And yes I’ve had a few broken fingers - sliotars can be unforgiving at 100 miles an hour - but then you don’t sing with your hands, do you?”

Wexford has been good to the Vienna-based tenor as last year he learnt his trade by being a member of the chorus. However, he has also sung the role of Don Jose in over 40 performances of the opera Carmen and among his other notable parts is playing Macduff in the Verdi operatic adaptation of Macbeth.

This time though, it is the real thing as he takes on the lead role of Henry James in the world premiere of Colm Tóibín’s libretto of ‘The Master’ with the score by Alberto Caruso.

“We’ve had seven weeks of practice, morning to night. It is a demanding role because the character is on stage for an hour and a half and getting in the odd hurling puck-around has proved a great release for me.”

He has been away from his wife Amy and five-year-old daughter Elisa, (who he has enrolled in a GAA Cúl Camp for next year) who are at home in Vienna. “I facetime them but Elisa gets distracted mid chat as you’d expect. I’m really looking forward to Amy coming over for the show which begins next Saturday (Oct 22).”

Last Wednesday the company gave Tom an early lunch to have a few pucks at St Martin’s GAA club where former Wexford All-Ireland winner George O’Connor put him through his paces. The former two-time All-Star’s verdict of the singing ‘keeper was: “Tom’s certainly got a good eye for the ball and he’s brave. He’d slot in at junior level without a doubt if he was around here long enough.”

Tom’s hurling story is part of a new book by PJ Cunningham – ‘Grassroots: The Second Half’, by Ballpoint Press which is being launched on October 19 in Croke Park by GAA President Larry McCarthy.