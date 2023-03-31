Wexford

Meet the former Carmelite nun who now teaches singing to the masses as a voice psychotherapist

Anne Colgan pictured at the launch of her book 'Everyone can Sing' in the Ashdown Park Hotel on Friday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell Expand

Amy Lewis

“Don’t believe everything you think” is one piece of wisdom that many psychotherapists impart to their clients.

For Voice Psychotherapist, singer and author of ‘Everyone Can Sing’, Anne Colgan, this idea lies at the core of all of the work that she does. Through her one-to-one sessions, singing workshops and her newly-published book, she aims to support people in unlearning one belief that many have held since childhood – “I can’t sing”.

Privacy