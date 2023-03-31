Meet the former Carmelite nun who now teaches singing to the masses as a voice psychotherapist

“Don’t believe everything you think” is one piece of wisdom that many psychotherapists impart to their clients.

For Voice Psychotherapist, singer and author of ‘Everyone Can Sing’, Anne Colgan, this idea lies at the core of all of the work that she does. Through her one-to-one sessions, singing workshops and her newly-published book, she aims to support people in unlearning one belief that many have held since childhood – “I can’t sing”.

"In school, we were all taught certain songs but not everybody’s voice can sing those particular notes. Some people may have been able to sing higher or lower than the song, but if they couldn’t sing the same as everybody else, they were told they can’t sing. Then they believed that and subsequently, they don’t sing,” explained Anne, who has been working as a psychotherapist since 1997. “By looking at the research, I discovered that only about three per cent of people in the world are tone-deaf. The medical word for that is ‘amusia’. Yet, when I’d meet people, many would tell me that they wished they could sing. If I met ten people, five or six of those would say ‘I can’t sing’. I just felt that that’s not right and that’s not fair. So, when I did my Masters, my dissertation was called ‘Can’t Sing, Won’t Sing’. Then I decided I had to do more work in this area. I had done all of this scientific writing but I realised, I needed to prove it through working with people.”

Anne recruited eight people who believed they couldn’t sing and worked with them over the course of two years to unlearn these beliefs and embrace their own authentic voice. As her initiative began just before the onset of the pandemic, she was forced to move her sessions online, something she said actually supported the students with their journey.

"It was good because they weren’t in the room with me, there was a barrier. They were practicing from somewhere in which they were comfortable, like their sitting room or bedroom,” explained Anne.

Teaching students how to use their breath to support their singing is one of the key things Anne worked on with these eight people. She also placed great importance on choosing songs that the person enjoys, and on having fun while learning.

However, pivotal to every experience with a client is the building of a relationship. As a client works with Anne on a particular song, this relationship developed in parallel.

"Psychotherapy is about building up the relationship. I work with people who have been let down in the past, maybe through being abandoned or traumatised, and now they have no trust left. They’re terrified so they put on the armour so they can’t show their soft self because they’re afraid. I work with this person over time and build up trust. With the singing, we build it up gently, one note at a time,” she said. “There’s a lot of work in learning a song. You have to learn the words, you have to know the melody. It is in the working with the song that the relationship gains strength.”

While the sessions are focused on learning to harness one’s own unique singing voice, conversations inevitably arise during the sessions. This was certainly the case with Anne’s initial eight students, and those who have come since. Through talking through their feelings and past experiences, they began to gain confidence in themselves and in turn, their own voice.

“People will say to me ‘I want to work with my voice’ so I will let them know I am a psychotherapist so they know what they’re getting involved in. Sometimes someone will come and we’ll do voice work and then they’ll start to talk because they need to talk. I have seven years of training at a Masters level and I am working 25 years at this so I can hold trauma, I can hold grief, I can hold people being triggered.”

Conversely, singing can be very therapeutic in its own right and in her book, Anne explains how it can help people with challenges ranging from anxiety to grief.

"A lot of people who are very grief-stricken cry all the time but some people can’t,” she explained.

“When we are put down or shut down, we develop blocks in our body and they’re defences so we work from defence and we’re afraid to be vulnerable. The singing and sound breaks up the blocks, but it does it in a gentle way.”

All of the eight students who worked with Anne as her initial test subjects are now singing. Some of them have joined choirs, while others have performed solo at various events. Their stories in ‘Everyone Can Sing’ highlight just how deep-rooted and limiting some beliefs are.

"There is one woman I worked with whose parents fought all the time when she was younger. They shouted and she was hiding under the table afraid, so she didn’t speak up. She didn’t speak up in school either. Through our work, it emerged that she has this big voice. She now sings ‘Girl on Fire’ by Alicia Keyes, which is such a powerful song. She had that voice in her body and she didn’t know.”

Other stories shared by Anne are of clients who were singing already, but were singing songs or in environments that were not appropriate for their unique voice.

“You don’t reach your true potential when you’re singing in the wrong place,” she said. “Teachers need to give up perfection and look at creativity and sound. They need to realise that everyone can sing and have a place where everybody can sing. Everyone can make a sound.”

Anne’s book doesn’t only focus on the science and the journeys of her clients. She also turns the lens on herself, sharing her own fascinating story of how music supported her through difficult times, and how she found her own voice.

The daughter of a former Carmelite nun, Anne was raised in an extremely religious environment. She recalls being taken to the Carmelite convent at the age of six and how people used to insist that she would become a nun one day. At the age of 14, she witnessed a friend join the convent and decided that she would follow a similar journey. She announced to her parents that she wanted to become a nun and just months later, departed her family home for a life in the convent in county Clare.

The reality of living as a nun was very different to what Anne had imagined. Anne was obligated to don coarse clothing, abide by strict rules and was not allowed to have contact with her parents. After a few weeks, she became homesick and realised that she had made a mistake. However, on seeking out the nun who had recruited her and sharing her feelings, she was told that she could leave but if she chose to do so, she would be “a failure” for “letting her parents down”.

Anne absorbed this information and became resigned to the fact that she would have to remain a nun for life. It was during this extremely challenging time that Anne, who had always loved music and singing, really turned to it for solace.

"Throughout the years in the convent that were to follow, it was music that kept me sane, comforted me and distracted me. Music came to the rescue. There was a choir, and I was given lessons on the piano and organ by a wonderful nun who was also the cook. The music soothed my homesickness and I clung to it. What was it about the music that sustained me? Music can hold you, can hold your emotions and soothe you,” she writes in her book.

As Anne’s story continues, we learn of how she eventually found her voice and used it to reclaim her life.

"In therapy, we don’t talk about ourselves at all but I thought, if I don’t talk about what happened to me and how music has been in my life, there is a piece missing,” said Anne of the personal slant to her book.

Through sharing her story and those of many others, Anne hopes to guide people back to their own unique voice. This is also the aim of her upcoming group workshop in the Ashdown Park Hotel on April 15 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. This event is “open to anyone who wishes to explore their voice in a safe and fun environment” said Anne, adding that the workshops include a mixture of improvisation, movement and plenty of laughter. Those who wish to book or find out more can contact Anne at info@everyonecansing.ie.