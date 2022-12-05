Hermione shrieked, positively shrieked: ‘Keep those filthy maulers away from that table cloth!’

‘But, I was only trying to help, sweetheart.’

‘Believe me, it will be no help at all if you leave grubby finger marks on that table cloth, especially with my mother due for dinner at the weekend.’

‘Due for dinner, you say. I presume that means Her Majesty expects to be fed, not that we will be eating her.’ Medders sounded almost wistful as he reached what, to anyone else, was a conclusion so obvious that it need never have been mentioned.

‘Yes, of course, she is joining us for Saturday night supper, and I know that was a joke. At least I hope it was a joke. Sometimes I find it hard with you to pick what is serious and what is said in humour…Anyway, what on earth is that on your fingers?’

‘It’s ink, dearest. Have you never seen ink before?’

‘Of course I have seen ink before, though not recently now I come to think about it.’

‘Well I have decided to revert to using a fountain pen, so stand by to see a great deal more of it.’

‘You mean stand by to weep over stains that can never be removed from clothes and upholstery.’

‘Stand by to appreciate fine script of calligraphical splendour.’

‘Medders, who do you think you are kidding? Your writing has never recovered from the stress of taking lecture notes in college. It makes no difference whether you have a well chewed pencil, a throwaway ballpoint from the bookies or a diamond encrusted Mont Blanc in your fist. The end result will still be illegible.’

Hermione snatched up the table cloth as her husband, with his discoloured hands, continued to hover over it. She folded it neatly and lodged it out of harm’s way in a drawer. Then she turned to address him in all apparent earnestness.

‘I suppose now you will be wearing a duffel coat – you know the style, with those fiddly toggles. And I am not sure that the shops still sell Puffa Puffa Rice for your breakfast but I’ll check it out for you, while you relax watching your ‘Thunderbirds’ videos.’

‘Duffel coats, puffa rice? What are you on about? And I was never a ‘Thunderbirds’ fan – it was ‘Top Cat’ all the way for me.’

‘Whatever. You are clearly lapsing back into childhood and will have to be pandered to.’

‘Nonsense, dearest. Piffle.’

Piffle perhaps or maybe his beloved had a point. Picking up the old Parker pen once more was surely an exercise in nostalgia.

He is old enough to remember when tending to the ink-wells was part of primary school routine. Gallons of blue liquid were kept under lock and key in a cupboard to which no one except the master had access. Ink was like a lubricant that oiled education, carefully poured into those wells, which were a feature of each desk.

He is not old enough to have used the old style pens which had to be constantly dipped in the wells as they had no reservoir of their own. However, there were a few examples of these primitive implements – merely one step away from mediaeval quills - lying around at home. Grandparents used to reminisce about how they learned to write using dip pens.

However, Medders is old enough to have laboured over copy-books – literally copying the letters and words set out at the head of the page in Irish or in English. The same letters and words, again and again, line after line. Looking back, the memory of it seems to come from another era, a long gone era of mankind’s evolution.

Handwriting, whether impeccable copperplate or semi-literate scrawl, has been largely overtaken by computer technology. It is probably more important for the youngsters of today to be able to type on a keyboard than to be able to write.

Yet he continues to believe that writing is a necessary skill and one that is best executed, not in pencil or felt tip, but with the good old-fashioned fountain pen. A nib offers scope for greater expression on the page. He looks at his hands and acknowledges that he will have to be more careful in future when filling his Waterman or his Lamy. But fill them he will.