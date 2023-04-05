Mazda2 steps it up a gear with a fresh design

The 2023 Mazda2 features updated exterior and interior design, two new exterior body colours, a new grade structure, and two new special edition models.

Celebrating 20 years of production since the launch of the first generation Mazda2 in April 2003, the latest version of the company’s popular B-segment hatchback, the 2023 Mazda2, features updated exterior and interior design, two new exterior body colours, a new grade structure, and two new special edition models.

With its fresh design, the Mazda2 is an important building block in the company’s Multi-Solution Approach, bringing fuel efficiency and driving enjoyment to the compact car market.

On board, the 2023 Mazda2 offers new instrument panel, air vent, and door panel trim finishes; updated upholstery; and a wide range of comfort- and convenience-enhancing standard equipment even on entry grade models.

Mazda Connect system now supports Android Auto™ and wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity from Centre-Line. Mazda’s research into Noise Vibration Harshness (NVH) has resulted in a unique approach to the control of sound entering the cabin. This provides a comfortable quietness for all occupants. Heated steering wheel and auto-dimming rear view mirror are available.

The Mazda2 has long been praised for its driveability and the true Jinba Ittai driving experience.

Mazda says the latest developments in Mazda Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture ‘have enhanced the joy of driving’.

Featuring MacPherson struts in the front and torsion beam rear suspension, it offers smooth vehicle movement and a comfortable ride.

Both the saturation characteristics of the front and rear dampers and the valve design of both the front and rear dampers are optimised, and the rear dampers benefit from a large radius.

From 75 to 90 hp and a choice of automatic and manual transmission, the 2023 Mazda2 suits all tastes. The front seats have been improved to offer even better occupant-posture to reduce head sway and to minimise fatigue as driving becomes easier.

G-Vectoring Control Plus (GVC Plus) makes the vehicle more stable at speed. Precise control and fast vehicle response to drive inputs have already become a tradition with the Mazda2.

The Prime-Line Mazda2 with a 75 hp Skyactiv-G engine with manual transmission includes an 8” central display, Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay®, LED headlamps, power windows, DSC, TCS, and other safety systems; add a tyre pressure monitor and hill launch assistant for feeling and you have a perfect city compact.

There is the option to add Convenience, resp. the Drivers Assistant Packs to some equipment lines.

These include, for example, adaptive LED headlamps, Blind Spot Monitoring, heated seats, Active Driving Display or 360o Top View Monitor.

The two new editions, Homura and Homura Aka, featuring new Aero Grey and Air Stream Blue colours and various exterior enhancements, will also be available.

The first vehicles will arrive in showrooms throughout Europe in June 2023.

Meanwhile, the Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV series plug-in hybrid received a maximum five-star rating by Euro NCAP as the excellent results of the battery-electric MX-30 e-Skyactiv EV tested in 2020 now officially apply to its new plug-in hybrid derivative.

Both MX-30 derivatives score impressively in all four Euro NCAP test categories: Adult Occupant - 91%, Child Occupant - 87%, Vulnerable Road User (pedestrian safety) - 68% and Safety Assist - 73%.Moreover, they achieved maximum points in lateral impact tests.