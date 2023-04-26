May Bank Holiday in Wexford: Your guide to everything that’s taking place in the county

Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom adapted by Aedín Moloney & Colum McCann from Ulysses by James Joyce with music by Paddy Moloney. Performed by Aedín Moloney

Coolgreany Drama present ‘The Year of the Hiker’

John B. Keane’s ‘The Year of the Hiker’ will be performed by Coolgreany Drama at St Mogue’s Hall, Inch at 8 p.m. Directed by Maggie Murphy, this play tells the tale of a man, Hiker Lacey, who returns home on his daughter’s wedding day and seeks forgiveness from the family he walked out on 20 years previously to take to the roads. One of John B. Keane’s most poignant plays, The Year of the Hiker shows how a family searches for answers as they try to come to terms with their feelings about how the ‘Prodigal Father’, the Hiker, abandoned them to fend for themselves 20 years previously. It’s a play that sensitively explores loss, love and hate, abandonment and family ties. The cast is Hiker Lacey - Ned Dempsey; Freda - Denise Moules; Simey Lacey - Alex Murphy; Kate Lacey - Norah Finn; Joe Lacey - Michael Condren; Mary Lacey - Ciara Spellman and Willy Dolly - Stephen Finn. Tickets, including refreshments, are €12 - pay at the door.

THURSDAY, APRIL 27

Coffee morning in Clonroche Community Centre

A coffee morning in aid of Wexford Hospice Homecare and Breadline Africa will take place in Clonroche Community Centre on Thursday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. The event, a plant and produce sale, and coffee morning, is being organised by County Wexford Garden & Flower Club.

The Schmoozenbergs

Bristol based band, The Schmoozenbergs play the Wexford Arts Centre at 8.30 p.m. Their gypsy jazz inspired music, which is upbeat, playful and full of energy, centres around original music from their 2019 album Awaken, alongside imaginative and lively interpretations of jazz and gypsy swing tunes of the 1930s. The band formed in 2012, and they have played across the country, including festival performances (Glastonbury, Boomtown, Shambala, Green Man), International dance events and National venue tours. The Schmoozenbergs bring a passionate, humorous and engaging live show, which appeals to people of all ages.

History of the GAA in 100 Objects Best-selling author Siobhan Doyle will give a talk on her fantastic new book “A History of the GAA in 100 Objects.” This will take place in the former Church of Grantstown at 8 p.m. – there is no entrance charge.

Coolgreany Drama present ‘The Year of the Hiker’ (See Wednesday, April 26)

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

Pop-up Gaeltacht

The Thatch pub in Kiltealy is the venue for a pop-up Gaeltacht on the last Friday of each month. The initiative is proving very popular and is always a lovely, relaxed night out.

It’s also open to people of all levels and abilities so whether you’re fluent or just have ‘cúpla focal’ you’re more than welcome to attend.

The sessions take place from 8 p.m. to around 9.30 p.m. and are very informal and there is a very welcoming atmosphere to the night.

Advocates for Autism Coffee Morning

Gorey-based group Advocates for Autism will run a coffee morning fundraiser on Friday, April 28 in the Loch Garman Arms. All are welcome to come along to enjoy some delicious treats and learn about the work of this organisation. There will be a raffle on the day with some amazing prizes up for grabs including restaurant vouchers and beauty hampers. The event takes place from 10.30 a.m.

Wine Tasting Event

The Wine Buff Gorey is delighted to announce the resumption of their wine tasting evenings. This evening back will be hosted by Daragh Moore and Declan Murphy. It will be an informal introduction to wine in a fun and relaxed environment. To confirm your place please call into the shop as places are limited and must be secured in advance. Cost €25pp. The shop advises early booking. The evening kicks off at 7.30 p.m.

Deirdre O’Kane Comedy Show

Gorey Little Theatre welcomes comedian Deirdre O’Kane this May Bank Holiday weekend. There’s a point beyond burnout where all you can do is laugh, and funny woman Deirdre O’Kane has well and truly reached it. Catch her brilliant new stand-up show, Demented, at Gorey this Friday. The show begins at 8p.m.

Vibes Disco in Wexford Arts Centre, 7 pm to 10 pm.

Vibes Disco for adults with intellectual disabilities returns to Wexford Arts Centre with DJ and VJ Ronan Buggy spinning the decks and visuals with support from participants in the Windmill Therapeutic Unit. The Arts Centre is especially looking forward to welcoming people with physical disabilities now that the extended and renovated Cornmarket building has a new all-access entrance, lift and toilets. Admission is €5 and carers and personal assistants go free.

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

The Smurfs Great Escape

On Saturday the 29th April, 2023, the streets of Wexford will be transforming into a unique outdoor scavenger hunt. Solve puzzles, complete challenges, and join hundreds of other teams as you race against the clock to save the Smurfs. Looking for an exciting adventure with your family and friends? Save the Smurfs from the evil wizard Gargamel at this immersive new escape-room-style experience. Don't miss this unforgettable family experience, book your team place today. Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1190278278550235/ for more information.

Ballygarrett Outdoor market Ballygarrett Tidy Towns Outdoor market is back so check it out. There will be a Plant & seed swap and Buy my dress stall with a weekend special all dresses €5. Book your stall in now, all welcome.

Plant & Seed Swap in Ballygarrett Plant & Seed Swap will take place from 10 a.m. to midday at Ballygarrett Parish Hall. A community seed swap is an opportunity for keen gardeners and enthusiasts to come along swap seed cuttings or plants. An opportunity to off load unwanted seed or plants and add to your collection. Something for everyone. We will have a selection of giy vegetable plants, no need for swap. Please put name tags on all your plants or what you have. Anyone bringing plants etc are asked to arrive for 9.30 to sort everything out and they will have first choice. Open to public at 10 a.m., a very small price put on items for those who are not swapping. Pots and trays also available. Whether you’re a novice or an experienced gardener come along and join us. Contact 087 9389288.

Rob Strong concert

Blues and soul veteran, Rob Strong will appear with his band in the Presentation Centre in Enniscorthy at 8.30 p.m.

The gig will follow on from the singer’s last performance in the centre, in July, 2022, which was a resounding success. This time around he will be joined by one of Ireland’s finest guitarists, Anton Morelli, who is returning to his band after a break of five years.

This is a gig not to be missed for lovers of great music and a brilliant night out. Tickets, priced €22, will be available on the door or can be booked through www.wexfordartscentre.ie or www.presentationcentre.ie

Cockleshell Art Room

The Cockleshell Art Room will be open from 11.a.m. til 5.p.m. each day of the May Bank Holiday weekend, April 29 and April 30, and also on Monday May 1 showing works from regular and newly featured artists, including Sarah Cogley, Michelle O’Neill and Frankie Tobin.

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

May Day Mile 2023

Join the Kilmore Quay crew for a family fun walk, a fundraising event in aid of the RNLI. Meet at the Kilmore Quay Lifeboat House at 11 a.m.

Country Connects - Rosslare Harbour

Wexford Walking Trails, together with Wexford County Council, Healthy Wexford and the Irish Farmer's Association, invite you to join us for our fourth monthly walk of 2023. This is an ideal opportunity to explore the Secret Garden and Cliff Walk in Rosslare Harbour. The meeting point is at the The Viewing Point, Rosslare Harbour. Follow N25 to Rosslare Harbour and the Viewing Pont is just after Super Valu on the left. Meet at the trailhead sign in the car park. The walk begins at 2 p.m. and last approximately two hours. The walk will be guided by local stewards and refreshments will be available at the Garden Café beside the Village Park. The walk will combine the Cliff Walk (Red waymarkers) overlooking the Europort out toward Greenore Point with the Village Loop Walk (Blue waymarkers) which includes a visit to the Village Park and Gardens now firmly established on the Wexford Gardens Trail. Your experience will be enhanced by local guides who will be available throughout to discuss the history of the development of the village and its interesting buildings and characters.

Sunday April 30 to Monday, May 1

St Joseph’s Community Centre, Newline Road, Wexford.

Wexford Model Railway Club May Exhibition from 11 am to 5 pm each day, including model railway lay-outs and displays, trade stands and second hand stall. Snacks and refreshments will be available in the Station Cafe. Donations accepted at the door.

May Day concert in Ballindaggin

The event starts at 7 p.m. with a procession of the May Bush from St. Colman’s NS to the village May Bush outside The Holy Grail. This will be led by Ballindaggin Pipe Band and followed by music, song and dance from a host of local musicians. The TG4 film crew will be there on the night to film the event. At 8 p.m. people will retire to the local hall for two hours of Wexford’s finest traditional music. Special guests at the concert include John and Pip Murphy, Ann Dreelan, John Redmond, Anna Mai White, Helena Dunbar, CCÈ Gorey/Ballygarrett and special appearances by pupils from St. Colman’s National School.

Coffee Morning in Ballymitty A coffee morning in memory of Ann Long an Rena Grace will take place in Ballymitty Hall from 10.30-2pm. THere will be a raffle on the day with all proceeds going to Wexford Hospice Home Care. All are welcome to attend.

Stephen O’Leary Memorial 5k The annual Stephen O’Leary Memorial 5k will be held in Monageer. This is a fun run/walk and the entrance fee is simply a donation on the day. It will be starting at 11.30 a.m. sharp, from Monageer/Boolavogue GAA pitch and registration will open at 10 a.m. All monies raised will be split between Monageer Community First Responders and Ferns Community First Responders. Refreshments will be served afterwards.

Bargains and Bubbles event

Fethard Community Development Association is holding a ‘Bargains and Bubbles’ designer and high end pre-loved clothing sale and Prosecco reception on Sunday, April 30, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in The Hall in Fethard on Sea.

"We are looking for donations of good quality clothes please - contact Sinead on 0863401331 or Anne on 0877986421 or email fethardfuture@gmail.com to arrange drop off.

Cockleshell Art Room

The Cockleshell Art Room will be open from 11.a.m. til 5.p.m. each day of the May Bank Holiday weekend, April 29 and April 30, and also on Monday May 1 showing works from regular and newly featured artists, including Sarah Cogley, Michelle O’Neill and Frankie Tobin.

Wells House Bank Holiday Fun

Make Wells House & Gardens your destination on Sunday, April 30 as we look forward to celebrating the long weekend! Wells are hosting two puppet shows for children, at 1.30 p.m. and 3 p.m. and they will also have small animal handling every hour on the hour in their animal farm. There’s fairies, trolls, dragons and more to be found on their woodland walks, relax in their gardens and the chance to learn more of the history of the house on a guided house tour too!

Gorey May Bush Event

There’s a great event planned for Sunday, April 30 with the return of The Gorey May Bush Féile and the ‘Let’s Decorate the May Bush’ event under the Circe Pavilion beside The Gorey May Bush.

Following on from our successful community May Bush Decorating Competition which was launched in Gorey Library back in 2018, organisers have decided to add something extra to this year’s Féile Competion. They are going to focus in on the tradition of egg decorating.

This year, they are inviting the whole community of Wexford to get involved in the tradition of decorating eggs to help us welcome in summer.

They have decided to launch the competition this weekend for a special reason. It was the tradition to collect egg shells in advance of May Eve, and we even sing about keeping up the eggs from Easter morning in a newly composed song in the traditional style ‘An Sceach Gheal’ by Rachel Uí Fhaoláin.

There will be 1st, 2nd and 3rd place prizes for the best decorated eggs, which organisers would love for you to hang on The Gorey May Bush at our ‘Let’s Decorate the May Bush’ community event’ on Sunday, April 30.

To get involved. you can email a photo of your decorated egg to thegoreymaybush@gmail.com.

MONDAY, MAY 1

Rathnure drive-in bingo

The Rathnure Drive-in Bingo will take place as a May Bank Holiday Special on Monday, May 1.

The session will take place at 3 p.m. and will be held at Rathnure soccer pitch. There will be some big money prizes to be on out of an overall prize fund of €3,350.

The snowball currently stands at €850 and it will be a great fun day out for all the family.

TUESDAY, MAY 2

Bingo in Rathnure hall

The weely Rathnure bingo session will take place in John Kelly Memorial Hall at 8 p.m. The sessions take place every Tuesday and the current jackpot is €1,000.

THURSDAY, MAY 4 – FRIDAY, MAY 5.

Actress Aedín Moloney, a daughter of the late great Paddy Moloney of The Chieftains will perform Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom from Ulysses by James Joyce in Wexford Arts Centre, with support from the award-winning author Colm McCann. The Wild Mountain Flower production which features a music soundtrack composed and performed by Paddy Moloney, was a major success in New York and Paris. After reading Ulysses as a young girl, Aedín spent close to 30 years developing and shaping her interpretation of James Joyce’s Penelope chapter. In 2003, the renowned author and fellow Joyce enthusiast, Colum McCann, invited her to perform passages from the soliloquy at his annual Bloomsday celebration. With McCann’s encouragement, Moloney began work on the adaptation. She went on to record “Reflections of Molly Bloom” in 2017, an audio recording of the unabridged text, accompanied by the music of her father. In 2019 McCann partnered with Moloney to shape and put the finishing touches to the theatrical script, Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom.