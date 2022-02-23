Major summer festival revamp for Enniscorthy as Strawberry Fair set to merge with Rockin’ Food Festival

The Rockin' Food Festival is set to merge with the Strawberry Fair

ENNISCORTHY will have a major summer festival event taking place during the summer.

In a report to members of the local authority at their monthly meeting on Monday, Acting District Manager, Bernie Quigley said this year “will see the hosting of a new and exciting Summer Festival in Enniscorthy”.

Ms Quigley said it’s proposed that for 2022 a number of festival events will amalgamate to form one major event providing a weekend of food, music and children’s entertainment.

While the finer details of the festival have yet to be finalised it’s planned that it will take place from Saturday, July 30, to Monday, August 1.

Cll Jackser Owens asked of the Rockin’ Food Festival will be taking place this year and described is an excellent event for the town.

"It’s one of the best festivals in Ireland at the moment and I hope it’s back this year,” he said.

In response Ms Quigley said the Summer Festival will include the Rockin’ Food Festival as part of the amalgamation.

"Yes, the amalgamation, that’s included in it,” said Ms Quigley.

Cllr Kathleen Codd-Nolan then asked what events were being included in the amalgamation and sought clarification on it.

"We haven’t got full confirmation of every group that’s coming together but it looks like the Rockin’ Food Festival, the Strawberry Fair and the Rock ‘n’ Roll,” she said.

"At the moment anyway they’re the ones being proposed but we don’t have a final list,” she added.

She said the idea is to have one major festival event in 2022, however, she also highlighted that the annual Strawberry Ball will still take place.

"We will also still have the Strawberry Ball and to keep that kind of tradition and some of the traditions that the other festivals would have too,” said Ms Quigley.

The members were also informed that this year’s much anticipated Wexford Literary Festival will take place on the first weekend in July with the official opening scheduled to take place on Thursday, June 30.