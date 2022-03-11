Major Eileen Gray exhibition to be showcased at Wexford County Council headquarters

A touring exhibition celebrating the work and influence of the renowned Enniscorthy-born designer Eileen Gray, which was curated by the internationally-known fashion designer Richard Malone of Wexford, will be shown in Wexford County Council headquarters in Carricklawn from April 4 to May 13.

The exhibition called Making and Momentum: In Conversation with Eileen Gray, features work by artists and craft makers including Ceadogán Rugs, Mourne Textiles, ceramicist Sara Flynn, artist Laura Gannon, Richard Malone and his late grandmother Neillie Malone, sculptor Niamh O’Malley and and an archive work by the famous Irish artist Mainie Jellet.

The exhibition was launched at Roquebrune, France in June last year and travelled to the National Museum of Ireland last September.

Gray, who was born in Brownswood, Enniscorthy in 1878, was a pioneer of the modernist movement and one of the most celebrated and influential designers and architects of the last century.

Making and Momentum celebrates her extraordinary legacy and also the continuing influence of Irish art and design worldwide. It places equal importance on the artist, the artisan and the maker, seeking to remove the rigid definitions and categories of art making, much like Gray’s own practice.

As part of exhibition, Wexford County Council, in partnership with Richard Malone and supported by Creative Ireland, will host a programme of workshops, talk and events for the general public and various groups to engage with contemporary craft in Wexford, concentrating on work that is inspired by Eileen Gray’s legacy.

Artist and designer Malone, who grew up in Ardcavan, collaborated with Association Cap Moderne, the custodian of Gray’s famous house E-1027 in France to curate some of Ireland’s leading visual art makers.

The exhibition is a celebration of Gray's phenomenal global influence across artistic disciplines from weaving and rug making to metalwork and painting. Each artist and maker was selected for their multidisciplinary and experimental approach to making and the result is a collection which acknowledges age old skills alongside radical modernism.

This group exhibition is presented in partnership with Association Cap Moderne and supported by Wexford County Council, Creative Ireland, the Arts Council of Ireland, Design & Crafts Council Ireland, and Culture Ireland.