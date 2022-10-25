Lyric soprano Hannah O’Brien to appear at Wexford Festival Opera’s annual mass

This year’s Festival Mass will take place at Rowe Street Church at Sunday, October 30 at midday. Rowe Street Choir will perform the Mass to St Michael and the communion reflection will be the Ukrainian mote Blahoslovy dushe moya.

Drogheda native and lyric soprano Hannah O’Brien will sing the solo in the Benedictus along with Bach’s Bist du bei mir and Gounod’s Ave Maria. Hannah has played the roles of Il Destino and Linfea in Cavalli’s La Calisto, Nance Farrell in Stephen McNeff's Banished and Polly in a film adaptation of Kevin O’Connell’s Dreamcatcher.

She is a previous winner of the Rathmines & Rathgar Cup, a silver medalist in the Dramatic Cup, Lieder Prize and Young Cup at the ESB Feis Ceoil. Hannah was winner of the Best Aria prize in the Irene Sanford Competition and recently was awarded the Song Prize in Glenarm Festival of Voice. She is a member of the Wexford Factory 2022/23 and will be playing the role of Griselda in Wexford Festival Opera's Cinderella.

Hannah is currently studying with Elizabeth Ritchie at the Royal Northern College of Music, having completed her Masters and BA in The Royal Irish Academy of Music.

The organist will be Gerard Gillen, Professor Emeritus of Maynooth University and former titular organist at the Pro Cathedral Dublin. Gerard studied organ with Flor Pieters, a classmate and colleague of the composer Ernest De Regge. The choir will be conducted by Donagh Wylde organist and choirmaster at Rowe Street Church.