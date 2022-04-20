Lots of fun at Easter Egg hunt in Oulart

Breda Walsh, Clare Gibbons and Annie Morton at the Easter Egg Hunt in Oulart NS on Sunday morning.

Addison Morton and Cayla Blake at the Easter Egg Hunt in Oulart NS on Sunday morning.

Eve and Keira Gibbons at the Easter Egg Hunt in Oulart NS on Sunday morning.

Caitlin O'Leary and Jamie Murtagh at the Easter Egg Hunt in Oulart NS on Sunday morning.

THERE were great scenes of fun at Oulart National School just prior to the school holidays when the children got involved in a major Easter Egg hunt.

The event was organised by the school’s Parents’ Association and everyone was in great form on the day.

The children loved searching for the egg and there was also a dress-up element to the day as well with many of the children young and not so young immersing themselves in the fun.

The parents’ association in Oulart is one of the most active in the county.

W hile it’s a relatively small school in size the commitment of the staff and parents is such there are numerous different activities in place in the school that many larger schools would be envious of.

The organisers of the Easter Egg hunt were delighted with the success of the day and they expressed sincere gratitude to everyone involved with the initiative and to anyone who helped make it a success.

The children are currently enjoying their Easter holidays, however, they are eagerly looking forward to getting back into the school after the mid-term break and meeting up with their friends once again.