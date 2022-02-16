Local film raises money for hospice

Cheque presentation to Enniscorthy Hospice from Dubhtíre Film at The Presentation Centre. l-r: Summer Venn-Keane, Karen Franklin, Mary Walsh (Hospice), Una Murphy (Hospice) and Dick Donoghue.

THE Enniscorthy branch of Wexford Hospice benefited from the generosity of those involved with a local film recently when it was presented with a cheque for €400.

The money was raised through the screening of ‘When The Bough Breaks’ which was created by local filmmaker, Dick Donoghue, and Dubhtire Films.

The film also featured an all-local cast and crew, some of whom were in attendance for the cheque presentation to Mary Walsh and Una Murphy, from the hospice, at the Presentation Arts Centre. They included Summer Venn-Keane and Karen Franklin who, along with Dick Donoghue, said they were delighted to be able to assist such a worthy organisation.

Meanwhile, Ms Walsh and Ms Murphy expressed gratitude to everyone involved with the film and thanked them for their generosity in giving support to the work of Wexford Hospice.