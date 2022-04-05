Live music set to return this summer in Gorey and Courtown

LIVE PERFORMANCES look set to return to north Wexford this summer thanks to funding from Creative Ireland.

Councillors at the March meeting of Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District said that preparations were under way and that the aim of the scheme was to support the live performance industry emerging from the pandemic

Family entertainment is planned to take place over the four weekends in June at the Pavilion at the Civic Square and the Plaza in Courtown.

Acts will be separate to those involved in the Market House Festival, but District Manager Philip Knight said that so far no tenderers reached out to have come back.

He said a promotional company had to be hired but that councillors could express their interests to those people before going to the market.

Cllr Andrew Bolger asked about local acts being involved versus those from outside the county.

He said that it would be better to try to have local groups as north Wexford is a proud district, while the local audience enjoy seeing local acts more knowing the people and it would get the local people in.

Cllr Mary Farrell agreed adding that many local acts would come on board on a voluntary basis without payment but feel they cannot if they don’t meet the criteria.

Mr Knight said that local performers would be more than welcome to take part but must be tax compliant as all funding comes with restrictions.

He said that it was about supporting the professional industry, and those who take part would depend on who could be got as well.

Cllr Farrell said that as an artist herself, there was dreadful stipulation against smaller names, as it means the council can only work with bigger names who in turn charge more.

"The smaller ones that need to be able to get out and work are prohibited and are being overlooked as they don’t fit into a category”.

Mr Knight agreed but said as long as they have a set of accounts that is enough usually to qualify to take part.