Lions Club concert for Ukraine hits all the right notes in St Mary’s Church in Enniscorthy

Catherine Foley and Maura Corcoran. Expand
Barbara Tector and Phil Nolan. Expand
Louise and Charlie Hogan. Expand
Toni and Ida Smith with Philip Rothwell. Expand
Rosemary Smith and Susan Crampton. Expand
Mary of the Presentation School Choir in rehearsal before the start of concert in St Mary&rsquo;s Church on Saturday. Expand
Eddie Kelly and Linda Thorpe. Expand
James Browne with Nicholas and Judith Dunne. Expand
Anita Mahon with Susan Dempsey and Lisa Mahon. Expand
Enda and Angela Long with Nuala and Richard Rothwell. Expand
Anita Mahon with Mairead Kelly, President Enniscorthy Lions Club and Grace Murphy, Guest Singer. Expand
Bridget Leacy with Mary Mernagh and Liz Tyrell. Expand

Brendan Keane

ST Mary’s Church in Enniscorthy provided the ideal venue for a fundraising concert recently that was organised by the local Lions Club.

The concert was organised to raise money for the Ukraine Humanitarian Aid fund and such was the level of its success that it raised €6,000 for what is a very worthy cause.

The organisers were absolutely delighted with the response and overwhelmed by the level of support shown to the event.

There were some high profile guests in attendance including Bishop Ger Nash and Church of Ireland ministers from throughout the district.

Local elected representatives were also present including Minister James Browne and Cllr Barbara-Anne Murphy along with the District Governor elect of Lions Ireland, Ger Cashman, and Trina Barnes, President of Wexford Lions Club.

A spokesperson for the organising committee complimented Rev. Canon Nicola Halford for giving over the use of the church for the event.

Beautifully decorated for the concert the church was an idyllic setting for such an event with its natural acoustic qualities giving the performances an added air of authenticity.

The line-up of artists involved was composed of some well known names from the theatrical and musical worlds in Wexford and included Tony Carty and Cllr George Lawlor, from Wexford Light Musical Society, the Presentation School Choir, from Wexford, Grace Murphy, a classical singer from Wexford and Mark Redmond, a hugely influential Uilleann piper from north Wexford.

The performers also included Lorna Mahon-Wall, a mezzo soprano from Enniscorthy, who organised the entire concert.

The performers and audience were thanked on the night by Dr. Mairead Kelly, in her capacity as President of Enniscorthy Lions Club. She also presented bouquets of flowers to Ms Mahon-Wall and Rev. Halford.

The decision to hold the concert was made at a recent meeting of Enniscorthy Lions Club and a sub-committee was appointed to oversee the event.

It was the first major fundraising event for the humanitarian aid fund to take place in Enniscorthy and the organisers were delighted that it was so well supported.

The performers provided an eclectic programme of music and songs that kept the audience enthralled from start to finish providing a fabulous night of entertainment”.

