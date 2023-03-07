Line-up for Wexford’s Park Live Festival in Min Ryan park beginning to take shape with another act announced

FOLLOWING the success of last year’s festival, Lantern Events have announced the return of the Park Live festival to Wexford’s Min Ryan Park this August.

With last year having seen over 6,000 gig goers descend on the park in summer sunshine to listen to performances from the likes of The Coronas, The Stunning, Something Happens, Mundy and The 2 Johnnies, organisers are hopeful that this year’s festival will prove just as popular for Wexford music lovers.

The latest act for this year’s Park Live festival has now been confirmed as Irish folk-rock six-piece The Whistlin’ Donkeys. Having earned rave reviews from their sold-out show at the Wexford Spiegeltent Festival last year, the band are looking forward to a lively outdoor session as they rock Min Ryan Park for one night only on Saturday, August 12. They follow hot on the heels of the announcement of Gavin James as the headliner for the Friday night of the festival, a show for which tickets are selling incredibly fast.

It’s sure to be a high energy affair as they bring their own unique blend of banjo, fiddle, guitar, bass, drums and vocals, with a style that’s rooted in traditional Irish music, fused with rock influences.

Tickets for the show are on sale from 10 a.m. this Friday, March 10, and are available from parklive.ie and lantern.ie. Under 18s are welcome at the show, but must be accompanied by an adult.

Festival organiser Brian Byrne of Lantern commented that it gave many fans a second chance to see both Gavin James and The Whistlin’ Donkeys.

“Many music fans missed out on tickets for both at the Spiegeltent last Autumn,” he said. “Park Live gives us the opportunity to bring these big names to a wider Wexford audience. The event space at Min Ryan Park is a great amenity and we thank Wexford County Council for their support.”

Billed as “Wexford’s biggest and best weekend of live music”, more acts are set to be announced for Park Live in the coming weeks and the festival will also see all the usual food trucks, coffee docks and bars return to the park, hopefully basking in the sunshine of the sunny south east.