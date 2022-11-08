Lily’s calm and loving nature sees her named one of Ireland’s best pups

Lily joined her family at a very important time, a time when the McGrath Kerins family were in need of love and companionship. Shortly after the border collie was added to the Killanne family they suffered the loss of their other dog, Patch, and all the pain that comes with it. But, with a naturally loving and calming nature, Lily helped her new owners cope with their loss and has now gone on to become one of the nation’s most beloved pups.

Now five months old, Lily reached the grand final of Petmania Ireland’s Puppy of the Year competition, making it through two rounds of voting and into the last 16. And although she didn’t claim the top prize, Lily did the county and her owners proud. She shares a special bond with her pet-parent, Gillian McGrath Kerins, who described her as “an angelic and lovely dog who overpowers everyone with kindness and love” and has made a huge impact on everyone in the family, including the cat, who she loves to curl up in front of the fire with.

The Puppy of the Year title is conferred by Pet Specialist, Petmania, who along with competition partner BETA, run the wildly popular annual quest to find Ireland’s top puppy.

An eight-month-old Cockapoo puppy named Bambina from Donabate, Dublin, managed to scoop the grand prize and be crowned Ireland’s Petmania Puppy of the Year, but the competition judges emphasised how special each and every participating pup was. While Bambina came out the top dog, each of her co-finalists were celebrated in their own right too, as all pups received a finalist’s rosette, a fabulous new dog bed, and special gift from dog food brand and competition partner, BETA.

Emily Miller of Petmania said, “While Bambina won the hearts of the judging panel and the public alike, the Puppy of the Year competition is equally about celebrating the perfect pooches across the country that bring us all so much joy. We were delighted to welcome all 16 national finalists and their pet-parents into our Kilkenny store on Saturday, to celebrate each and every one of them. This year was extra-special as it was our first in-store competition final in three years. It was wonderful to celebrate the pawfect pups who made choosing the top dog such a difficult task.”