Lifelong friends to hold joint 70th birthday party for Wexford hospice

Andy O'Neill and Johnny Foley relive their days marking each other in the Rackard League almost 60 years ago

TWO lifelong friends who first met while marking each other in an U12 Rackard League hurling match in County Wexford almost 60 years ago are hoping to raise money for Wexford Hospice Homecare at their forthcoming joint 70th birthday party celebration.

The party will take place in Jordan’s Pub, Ballindaggin, near Enniscorthy, on Saturday, August 6, and there is an open invitation being extended to everyone in the community to attend.

Johnny Foley, from Knockduff, Ballindaggin, told the Enniscorthy Guardian that himself and Andy O’Neill first met when he was playing corner back for Marshalstown GAA club and Andy was corner forward for Duffry Rovers.

“We were both 12 when we met in the Nicky Rackard league," said Johnny.

Andy scored two points that day and the two youngsters hit it off and became lifelong friends from that day on.

Johnny said that neither man wants any cards or presents for their birthdays and instead they want their joint 70th celebration to be a benefit night for Wexford Hospice Homecare.

“All money collected will go towards Hospice Homecare and everyone is welcome and please support it,” said Johnny.

Music will be supplied by local talent on the night and in addition to being a great fundraising event for a very worthy cause the night also promises to be a brilliant night out.

“I did it before three or four times," said Johnny. “I would like to see the hospice with its own homecare centre in Wexford and that's something the Government should make available."

Johnny said the inspiration to raise money for the organisation came from knowing people affected by cancer and the fact that Wexford Hospice Homecare provides a brilliant service to the people of the county.

For more information about the forthcoming 70th birthday benefit night contact Johnny on 087 7716032.