Life of the late Louise Young to be celebrated as family continue fundraising work for Epilepsy Ireland

The life of the late Louise Young will be celebrated in a special event in the Talbot Hotel on January 7. The Murrintown woman (24) passed away on January 8, 2021 after suffering an epileptic seizure at her home, and this event will not only give her family and friends the opportunity to come together and remember Louise it will also continue the fundraising work she began in the months before her passing.

Louise was an active fundraising and media volunteer for Epilepsy Ireland, running the VHI Women’s Mini-Marathon to raise funds for the organisation; and sharing her own journey with epilepsy to help raise awareness of the condition. Despite their continued grief at the loss of Louise, her family and friends have pledged to continue her awareness and fundraising work, efforts which have led to tens of thousands of euros being raised for Epilepsy Ireland in Louise’s memory.

The celebration at the Talbot Hotel aims to continue this work and will give Louise’s family a chance to thank the local community who have generously supported the fundraisers held in her memory. It will also be an opportunity to highlight how the funds raised will be used to improve the lives of people with epilepsy in Ireland.

“With Louise’s sudden passing during the height of Covid-19 restrictions, her family and friends never truly got to celebrate Louise and the life she led,” said Louise’s sister Katie. “This event will be the first opportunity for us to do this - and we know Louise would love it as she was such a social butterfly during her life. We’re looking forward to thanking the local community for the support they have shown for Epilepsy Ireland in Louise’s name.

"While we intend on continuing our fundraising efforts on the night, it is also an occasion to have some great food, listen to great music and have great craic in Louise’s memory. We’ll also have guests from Epilepsy Ireland on the night to share what is being done and being planned with the funds raised. We know Louise would be incredibly proud of everything that has been done to date. We believe a truly fantastic legacy - which could be of huge benefit to thousands of people with epilepsy and their families - is being established in Louise’s name.

“We know it’s usually a quiet time of year for many people, but we would appeal to the entire Wexford community to please join us, support the growing legacy and kick off your New Year with a night to remember for Louise.”

Tickets for the event cost €50 and are on sale now. To buy a ticket, please email Katie on louiselegacy7@gmail.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the Rosslare Harbour Community Resource Centre from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and in the Talbot Hotel on the December 30 from 5-8 p.m. Funds raised from the event will be donated to Epilepsy Ireland for the continuation of the Louise Young Research & Seizure Alarm fund.

Further information on this event in memory of Louise can be found at the following link - https://www.epilepsy.ie/content/night-remember-louise

It is estimated that there are 1,537 people living with epilepsy in Wexford. To learn more about epilepsy and Epilepsy Ireland, visit www.epilepsy.ie.