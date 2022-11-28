Launch of Oylegate Glenbrien parish journal is a great success

Paul Leacy and Tony Fagan at the launch of the Oylegate Glenbrien Journal 2019-2022 in Oylegate Community Centre.

Mary and Pat Hillard at the launch of the Oylegate Glenbrien Journal 2019-2022 in Oylegate Community Centre.

Margaret Parker, Ann Doran and Evelyn Kinsella at the launch of the Oylegate Glenbrien Journal 2019-2022 in Oylegate Community Centre.

Matt O'Connor and Myles Heffernan at the launch of the Oylegate Glenbrien Journal 2019-2022 in Oylegate Community Centre.

Back row. l-r: Maudie Maher, Padraig McManus, Caroline Whelan, Mary Somers, Tom Miller and Sheila Doran. Front. Aidan Quirke, Lar Kinsella, Cllr. Willie Kavanagh and Maureen Somers at the launch of the Oylegate Glenbrien Journal 2019-2022 in Oylegate Community Centre.

THERE was a great buzz of excitement in Oylegate Community Centre recently when it provided the venue for the official launch of the ‘Oylegate Glenbrien Parish Journal 2019 – 2022’.

Local resident, Lar Kinsella performed the honours and was an extremely popular choice to do so among the local community. Lar, is a highly respected and well thought of member of the area and is from a family intrinsically linked to the parish. A spokesperson for the organising committee said everyone was delighted that he agreed to launch the publication.

“There was a great crowd in attendance and we were delighted with that," said the spokesperson.

Councillor Willie Kavanagh acted as MC for the night and it was a great community initiative that attracted a capacity crowd to the hall.

The book is packed with local stories, historic recollections and lots of photos. The committee behind the journal were very appreciative of the support they received in compiling it and the spokesperson, on behalf of all those involved, thanked everyone who contributed to it, helped out on the launch night or gave assistance in any way.

Such was the success of the launch that over half of the print run of journals was sold, much to the delight of the committee.

The journal is currently available in local shops in the area and it's anticipated it will also be available in local book shops in the coming weeks.