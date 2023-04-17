Latest Wexford Walls mural contains a nod to the town's past

With artist Omin having just completed the stunning gramophone mural on the side of the National Opera House, the cherry-picker made the short move across to the other side of the car park as street artist ADW Art set about transforming the gable wall of the old Friends Meeting House.

A building with quite a bit of history, this was something that was fully reflected in mural number seven of eight in this series of Wexford Walls murals springing up across the town's “cultural spine”.

Bearing the title “Through Water and Fire” the image is based on the Wexford coat of arms, bearing the three burning boats, as well as reflecting some of the history of the building it adorns, now owned by the Loch Garman Band.

Yet again, the mural has seen unanimously positive feedback and there seems to be a real enthusiasm for the Wexford Walls project out there among the public.

"This is another fine example of a mural depicting the history and heritage of Wexford,” said Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council George Lawlor.

"We have the three burning ships, but it also contains reference to the Quakers’ Friends Meeting House building. It’s been hugely popular since being completed and the whole Wexford Walls team is really delighted with the finished product.”

The completion of this mural by ADW Art leaves just one more to be painted in Wexford town in the coming weeks – on the gable wall directly opposite Wexford Arts Centre. Discussions are ongoing as to what exactly it will depict, but if it’s completed to as high as standard as the last couple of examples, it will no doubt be welcomed by an enthusiastic public.