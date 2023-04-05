Latest Wexford Walls mural at The National Opera House hits all the right notes

Artist Omin who is responsible for the latest Wexford Walls mural at The National Opera House.

The latest in a series of eye-catching murals situated across Wexford town's ‘cultural spine’ has been completed and is already generating some wonderful feedback from passers-by.

Situated on a gable wall of The National Opera House on High Street, this latest stunning creation, titled ‘Put the needle on the record’ is the work of graffiti artist Omin and is a nod to the humble beginnings of the world renowned Wexford Festival Opera. A huge colourful piece, it depicts a gramophone which stretches the full length of the wall.

“It’s a reference to the festival's beginnings where friends would gather and listen to music on a gramophone,” Omin explained. “The gramophone played a pivotal part in the initial growth of what was to become one of Europe’s leading classical music events.”

The festival was founded in 1951 by members of the Wexford Gramophone Society, a group that continues to this day.

Painting the impressive piece wasn’t without it's challenges.

“Due to the recent downpours I had to abandon this for about three days in the middle," Omin revealed. “Thankfully there was a break in the clouds to get it done! It was great to chat to locals and passers-by throughout my time there.”

The piece, the sixth of eight murals located across Wexford’s ‘cultural spine’ as part of the Wexford Walls project has already seen hugely positive feedback with people describing it as “an amazing piece of art" and a “wonderful addition to the town centre”.