Latest acts revealed for Wexford Spiegeltent Festival as tickets go on sale Friday

THE line-up for the 10th Wexford Spiegeltent Festival is now really beginning to take shape as Lantern Presents announced a whole host of new additions, tickets for which will go on sale this Friday, August 5, at 10 a.m.

Tickets are set to be in hot demand as singer/songwriter Lyra takes to the Spiegeltent stage on Thursday, October 27. Followers of ‘Love Island’ will be no strangers to the Cork woman’s talents as she featured prominently on this year’s soundtrack, as well as having had songs feature in global ad campaigns for Van Moof, Guinness, Disney+.

Chosen by RTÉ to ring in New Year’s Eve 2021 and 2022 with “New Day” and “We Are Beautiful.” Lyra also performed and co-wrote with Bill Whelan the closing song “Light me up” for Riverdance, The Movie, which has had a worldwide release on Netflix. Currently in the process of recording her forthcoming album, she’s already had success with ‘Edge of Seventeen’ and ‘Lose My Mind’ which spent six months in the national airplay charts top 100. She’s also gained quite a reputation for her live show and those who make to the Spiegeltent are in for a treat.

From upcoming stars to a trip down memory lane, the new incarnation of The Bay City Rollers are inviting an audience to don their tartan, embrace ‘Rollermania’ and revisit those halcyon days of the 1970’s as they roll into town for a show under the big top on Thursday, November 3. Having sold over 300 million albums worldwide, the band’s following is beyond question and Bay City Roller legend Stuart ‘Woody’ Wood has brought together a group of talented musicians that he feels embodies the same essence of the original band known and loved globally. No longer ‘Yesterday’s Heroes’, The Bay City Rollers are back!

Having gained “rave” reviews for a spectacular show, Dec Pierce will takes his ‘Block Rockin’ Beats’ show on the road to The Spiegeltent Festival on Sunday, October 30. Dec’s radio show of the same name first hit the Irish airwaves back in 2018, bringing a combination of classic 90s dance, timeless R&B and boundless hip-hop. This live show features the very biggest dance anthems in a spectacular DJ set with live tribal drummers and a host of special guests, with tracks from the likes of Underworld, Faithless, The Prodigy, Chemical Brothers and much more.

Finally, no strangers to Wexford, folk/Americana duo Hudson Taylor are set for a Wexford return at The Spiegeltent on November 5. Having captured the imagination of local audiences with performances at ‘The Home Stretch’ in Min Ryan Park and St Iberius Church, the brothers are flying high following the release of their newest album ‘Searching for Answers’ and are looking forward to getting back on the Spiegeltent stage.

Tickets for all the above shows go on sale on Friday morning from 10 a.m. via wexfordspiegeltent.com and lantern.ie.