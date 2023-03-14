Wexford

Straight Talking Lamentable Saturday Night Live sketch declares open season on the harmless, friendly Irish

Simon Bourke

Saturday Night Live did a sketch of Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson at the Oscars Expand

People like being offended these days, it gives them a purpose, a reason to live. If they can express this offence, this sense of outrage, on a public platform, then all the better. And if they can use their feelings of hurt and sadness to hurt others, well, that’s the ultimate. Mercifully those people represent a small minority of the Irish populace, a lunatic fringe whose ability to shout loudest makes them appear more powerful than they are.

Most of us remain admirably level-headed; open-minded and tolerant, but also cautious, a little watchful of others. Because taking offence is not really the Irish way. It’s a little pompous isn’t it? A bit big-headed, the kind of thing an English person would do, a Frenchman, someone from one of the proper countries. We’re only a makey-uppey country really, not a people to be taken seriously, a collection of rogues and rascals.

