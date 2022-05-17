Wexford

Kiltealy school children show their funky side

Oran Bowe with Shay Loughlin, Robert Puskars and Conor Blake. Expand
Grace Byrne with Lucia Siatka and Alannah Watchorn. Expand
Ellie Walsh with Rose Farrell and James McCormack attend the Kiltealy NS &lsquo;Our Funky Kids Show&rsquo; in Kiltealy Community Centre. Expand
Lily O&rsquo;Leary with Theresa Sinnott and Kate Murphy. Expand
Joshua Kehoe with Mikie Farrell, Szczepan Skan and Oisin McNally. Expand
Lily and Molly O&rsquo;Leary with Paul Armstrong. Expand
Kate Murphy and Kate Doyle. Expand
Anna Murphy and Chloe Delaney. Expand

Ellie Walsh with Rose Farrell and James McCormack attend the Kiltealy NS &lsquo;Our Funky Kids Show&rsquo; in Kiltealy Community Centre.

Lily O&rsquo;Leary with Theresa Sinnott and Kate Murphy.

Joshua Kehoe with Mikie Farrell, Szczepan Skan and Oisin McNally.

Lily and Molly O&rsquo;Leary with Paul Armstrong.

Kate Murphy and Kate Doyle.

Anna Murphy and Chloe Delaney.

Brendan Keane

THERE was great scenes of excitement in Kiltealy Community Hall recently when children from the local national school staged their ‘Our Funky Kids Show’.

The production was the result of a 10-week course during which the Funky Kids initiative visited the school and put the children through their paces with rehearsals that included drama, dancing and singing.

The children also made their own costumes for the show which provided a very colourful display on stage.

The course programme ended in December, however, thanks to the teachers in the school the kids kept up with their rehearsals until such time as they could stage their production and all of the hard work paid off with the show receiving a rapturous response from the audience in the hall. Principal, Maeve Duff, thanked all of the kids for their hard work and she also acknowledged the teachers for their efforts in ensuring the children didn’t forget their routines before the show could be staged.

"We had 10 weeks of rehearsals and the teachers kept the show on the road until we could stage the production,” Maeve told the Enniscorthy Guardian. A raffle was organised by the parents’ association in support of the all-weather basketball court the school is developing.

