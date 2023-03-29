Kilmuckridge shop organises concert for a cause as part of The Big Busk for Focus Ireland

Pictured during the 'Busking for Focus Ireland' outside Hammels of Kilmuckridge on Friday were back row- Marie Brady, Margaret Canavan, Rita Guinee, Tony Byrne, Cllr Mary Farrell. Front- Anna Hammel, Amy White and Shay Hammel. Pic: Jim Campbell

Kilmuckridge was alive with the sound of music as talented musicians and singers from around the community and beyond played their part in The Big Busk in aid of Focus Ireland.

Organised by Hammel’s Centra Kilmuckridge, the event saw a diverse array of performers put on a show at the entrance to the store, bringing cheer and entertainment to the many customers and passers-by from morning until evening. Owing to the generosity of members of the community, the all-day event raised a total of €4,000 for Focus Ireland.

The event proved to be an extremely successful fundraiser, an occasion to bring members of the community together and an opportunity to showcase the huge amount of musical talent that exists in the locality. According to owner of Hammel’s Centra Kilmuckridge, Shay Hammel, it was a great day that was enjoyed by all.

“This is the first year that we’ve been part of this event. Considering everything going on in the country at the moment and the great work that Focus Ireland does, we decided to jump on the bandwagon,” he said.

“It went very well and we were blessed with the weather. We thought we might have to cancel the night before but the weather was fantastic on the day.”

Performers on the day included Gorey uilleann piper Mark Redmond, Councillor Mary Farrell, pupils from Colaiste an Atha and Monamolin National School, and many more. Each individual or group took on a timeslot, with the music running non-stop from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Owing to the success of the event, the team at Hammel’s Centra hope to get involved again next year.

The Big Busk for Focus Ireland aims to tackle the issue of homelessness through the powerful medium of music, art, and performance. It is a nationwide event spearheaded by Focus Ireland in partnership with Today FM. With almost 12,000 people currently homeless in Ireland, Focus Ireland and Today FM encouraged people across the country to join them in the fight against homelessness this March.

On Friday, March 10 as part of The Big Busk for Focus Ireland, acts were performed in Irish Rail train stations and shopping centres nationwide to help raise vital funds for Focus Ireland.

A total of €345,560 was raised as a result of the many events that took place around the country, almost €100,000 more than the initial €250,000 goal.