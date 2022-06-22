Kilcavan kids channel their inner superheroes and raise over €800 for Barnardos

Twenty-four little heroes joined forces at Patricia’s Preschool in Kilcavan recently, eager to do everything in their power to support other children.

As part of this year’s Barnardos Big Toddle Fundraiser, kids around the country were invited to organise and take part in a superhero-themed event and the Kilcavan kids supported it in true heroic fashion. Over €800 was raised by the children and their families on the day.

"The children really enjoyed it. They all came in dressed in their little hero costumes as that was the theme for Barnardos this year. We had everything from Spiderman to Batman, Superwoman to princesses,” said owner of Patricia’s Preschool, Patricia Byrne.

The morning was full of activities, with the children enjoying games and an outdoor picnic in the preschool garden. The event is a highly-anticipated occasion for all at the preschool, and according to Patricia, the children are well aware of the worthy cause they are supporting.

"Barnardos is a very worthwhile charity and the children here know that they’re raising funds for other children. They’re very aware that, while they may have their school bags and lunchboxes, there are children that wouldn’t have those things.”