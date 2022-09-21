Kilanerin in full bloom as inaugural flower festival to take place

Kilanerin will be blooming with colour this weekend as the inaugural Kilanerin Flower Festival takes place from September 23-25 in the village.

Over 1,000 people from across the country are expected to convene in the village, where the community and church grounds will be adorned with over 100 colourful floral displays and arrangements. Coordinated by local parishioner and renowned gardening expert, Margaret Woodbyrne and supported by a parish committee and over 50 floral artists, the event has been a long time in the making.

"We have been planning this festival for well over a year and I'm so delighted and excited that it's all coming to fruition now," said Margaret Woodbyrne. "This festival will be the first of its kind in Kilanerin and I would encourage everyone to come along and enjoy the work of some of the finest floral artists in the country."

The final build-up will take one full week to complete. Kilanerin Church itself will showcase 50 of the displays, while all other floral arrangements and pieces of ‘Land Art’ will be on show all around the village. The rear of the parochial house will host a vintage display, and refreshments will be served in the Shamrock Hall.

Visitors are welcome from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., from Friday 23 to Sunday 25 September. Tickets are €10 and can be purchased on the day. Price includes a souvenir booklet and refreshments.