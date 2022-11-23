Wexford

Kids cast spells at Gorey Library Witchy Storytelling event

Nathan Docobo. Expand
Olivia Whelan and Tadhg O'Neill enjoyed the Witchy Storytime and Craft making in Gorey Library on Saturday. Expand
Nathan Docobo and Silvio Cerrato. Expand
Nathan Docobo and Dylan Butterly. Expand
Genevieve Jordan with Clare Hartweig, Branch Librarian, Julia Whelan and Éanna Ryan. Expand
Amy and Harry Allan. Expand
Genevieve Jordan. Expand

Amy Lewis

Children from across the Gorey community enjoyed making some magic at Gorey library at a morning of Witchy Storytime and Craft.

Part-time branch librarian Clare Hartwieg treated the group to some spooktacular stories from the Winnie The Witch books, giving them a colourful insight into the world of the absent-minded witch and her long-suffering cat, Wilbur. The children then enjoyed casting some spells of their own as they learned to make their own unique wands in an art workshop inspired by the stories they had listened to.

