Kids cast spells at Gorey Library Witchy Storytelling event

Children from across the Gorey community enjoyed making some magic at Gorey library at a morning of Witchy Storytime and Craft.

Part-time branch librarian Clare Hartwieg treated the group to some spooktacular stories from the Winnie The Witch books, giving them a colourful insight into the world of the absent-minded witch and her long-suffering cat, Wilbur. The children then enjoyed casting some spells of their own as they learned to make their own unique wands in an art workshop inspired by the stories they had listened to.