IT’S been a few weeks now and the whole Tubridy debacle is still rumbling on. I didn’t feel able to comment in the beginning because I was conflicted. I’ve met Ryan Tubridy a few times in a work capacity and he was always an absolute gentleman to everybody from the lowliest runner to producers and guests. I couldn’t reconcile this shady deal he had been involved in, with the kind, forthright man I’d met in the past.