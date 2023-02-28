Judges ‘blown away’ as Wexford students display great positivity at mental health competition

After its previous two competitions were held online due to Covid-19 restrictions, Wexford Mental Health Association’s (WMHA) 8th Annual Expressions Competition took place in the Riverside Park Hotel earlier this month.

As in previous years, the project asked young people between the ages of 15-18 to complete the following sentence: “Positive mental health is...” Young people were encouraged to discuss positive mental health in groups and then present their work to a live audience and judging panel through a creative medium of their choice.

Teams from Meánscoil Gharman, Bunclody Vocational College, FCJ Bunclody, Youth Train and St. Mary’s CBS Enniscorthy took part in the project this year and the judges said they were “blown away by the standard of each of the entries”.

Annette Wall, chairperson WMHA, opened the evening by welcoming everybody and expressing her delight at being back in front of a live audience. She thanked each of the schools for participating in the project and the teachers and students for all their hard work behind the scenes.

Annette also recognised the work of the judging panel, which consisted of Alice Doyle (director WMHA), Ciaradh Walsh (director WMHA) and Gina Delaney (Development Officer Mental Health Ireland) and all the organisers of the competition. She also thanked Mairead Connaughton for MCing on the night.

“Unfortunately, not each of the acts could be winners but each one were winners in their own right,” said Alice Doyle as she delivered the results. “Each of the entries had a very strong message on positive mental health. It was the closest competition the judging panel has ever come across.”

St Mary’s CBS Enniscorthy were named winners, their team consisted of Brian Murphy, Fionn Nolan, Bobby McKeown, Brandon Mashamba, Cathal Murphy, Ciarán Delaney, Evan Millar, John O'Neill and Mateusz Polinski. Their teacher was Ms. Marie Morrissey.

Such was the level of competition, the judging panel couldn’t separate Youth Train Wexford and Bunclody Vocational College who were named in joint second place. The Youth Train team members were SallyAnn Connors, Lorcan Breen and Xavier Mahon. Their tutors were Mr. Paul O’Brien and Ms. Janet Whitney.

The Bunclody Vocational College team was Tanya Gentleman, Grace Tobin, Abbie Doran Walsh, Sophie Roche, Marina Iniguez Rimada, Katherine McGlynn-Green, Stacey Power and Seán Roberts. Their teachers were Ms Avril O’Sullivan and Mr Paul Cahill.

There were two adjudicators prizes which went to Meánscoil Gharman (Georgia Nic Liam, Sadbh Bonnington, Clarisse Ní Chonchubhair, Cáit Copeland, Aimee Nic Réamoinn, Amy Bryan, Odhrán Ó Cuilín, Cormac Mac Fionnaile, Ellie De Faoite, Ryan Mac Sandair, and Dylan Ní Chatharnaigh - teacher, Ms. Cecille O'Connor) and FCJ Bunclody (Luke Burke, Sarah Kehoe, Sarah Byrne, Simona Noreikaite, Deirdre Ní Bhroin, Leah Murphy, and Lauren Jordan – teacher Mr. Niall O’ Muiri).

Preparations for next year’s event are already underway and those interested in taking part are encouraged to contact Wexford Mental Health Association at wexfordmha@Mentalhealthireland.ie or telephone 0539140610 (Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 1.30pm) for more information.