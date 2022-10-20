Journey to Middle Ireland fraught with perils and endless bumps

As the car took off over a bump on a remote road somewhere in Middle Ireland, I started to question the decisions Mr Google Maps had made when I set out that morning from Mullingar.

I had been at an awards ceremony in a hotel just outside the town and worse the wear from a few cheeky Thursday night drinks and the lack of much sleep, when I entered my hometown and drove.

Before long I realised I wasn’t going back the way I’d came. A quick glance at my phone screen confirmed this and as my car’s journey seemingly hugged the centre of Ireland on the map, I got briefly excited at the prospect of what lay in store.

I also noted that there were no tolls on the route, so was happy at the meagre saving and the seemingly shorter distance.

As I turned down what appeared, at first, to be a country lane; I started to wonder if I had made a mistake.

Seldom one to concede such things, I continued onwards, noting that there seemed to be a turn off every few kilometres.

The journey to Mullingar had its hair bend turns and a lot of country roads, but two thirds of it was on motorway or at the very least roads fit for modern vehicles, (as in post-1910).

I was trying to enjoy the drive but then I hit a road out of Mad Max or The Dukes of Hazard.

Seemingly laid by a man drunk on some serious stuff, it saw my wheels fly over a bump close to the centre line only to land on a bump closer to the ditch. I had to slow down otherwise the underside of my car would have been destroyed!

The road is an aberration, I consoled myself, but no, I was wrong. It seems Meath, Kildare and Laois councils had conspired to create the worst road system on the planet just for me to travel home on!

Checking my fillings were still in my head, I thought I saw a road that looked like a road. There was no grass on it or any cow dung!

The nearby town sounded like an actual town. PORTARLINGTON.

I breathed a quick sigh of relief, only for Google Maps to send me on a wild goose chase, u-turn crash course through said town.

Then I ended up on a hill, negotiating bend after bend, grateful that the bar had closed at midnight and that the inevitable hangover hadn’t kicked in.

Huffing and puffing I made it to flat land and saw a sign for Kilkenny. I knew it was only 45kms or so home, but also knew that they would be twisty and turny.

When I got home I resolved not to drive for a week.

When I turned on my laptop today I read an article indicating that Irish people have the second highest level of car dependency among EU citizens.

No wonder!

The new EU-wide survey only confirms my suspicions that despite our progress on many fronts, we are only on the road to, erm, getting proper roads. And don’t get me started on signposts!

Research carried out on behalf of the European Commission found that 76pc of Irish people use a car as their main transport mode on a typical day — up 8 percentage points since a similar poll was conducted in 2019.

If we were relying on buses and taxis we’d all be hermits or the fittest people in Europe!