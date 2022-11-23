Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat to be staged in New Ross

It’s show week for St. Michael’s Theatre Musical Society and the time for Joseph to don his amazing technicolor dreamcoat has finally arrived.

After many months of rehearsals, the show opened on Tuesday to a full house. It is safe to say the audience loved the production and judging by their reaction, the cast and crew certainly did the show justice!

Two years ago, the team could only sing to themselves ‘Any dream will do’ when this fantastic show had to be put on hold, along with everything else in the country, but now they can finally happily say, this dream will do, and their dream of bringing the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic to the stage is a reality.

The production team of director Kevin Kennedy, musical director Philip Kennedy and assistant choreographer; Claire Kickham are very excited to be back doing what they love.

James Dobbs, making his debut as lead choreographer, is delighted to be involved with both the production side of things and performing with the society once again.

The cast comprises a stellar line up of both familiar and new faces alike, which includes Timmy Moloney (Joseph), Sophie Blaney-Parslow (narrator), David Burke, Keith Flanagan, James Dobbs, Brid Moloney and Martin Conway – to name but a few!

The show runs for five nights up until this Saturday.

A very limited number of tickets remain, so don’t miss your chance to see this Andrew Lloyd Webber classic. Tickets can be purchased at www.stmichaelsnewross.com or by phoning 051 421255.