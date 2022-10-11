Johnstown Castle gets a flavour of South Korean culture and history

Korean Exchange Event in the sunken garden Johnstown Castle on Wednesday afternoon which was organised by Caroline Gethings. Korean Musicians "Samulnori" all teachers who teach in the Dublin Korean School.

Johnstown Castle in Wexford welcomed a delegation of professional artists, performers and documentary makers from South Korea’s largest island Jeju-do, as part of a cultural tour of Ireland.

The group introduced their homeland the Irish community through cultural performances, traditional craft exhibitions and talks. The project is the first of its kind in Ireland, bringing together crafts people from the two countries to share their heritage.

The visit was part of the Irish Korean Stone Art Culture Exchange, a unique collaboration between two islands situated a world apart.

The project is aimed at uniting international communities through the universal language of traditional stone craft, art and cultural identity and strengthening traditional crafts through friendship and education.

The international exchange was developed with Jeju-so Dolbitna Art School and WISA (Womens International Stone Alliance) using the services of Wexford-based consultants Anú Heritage run by Caroline Kearns Gethings .

Caroline holds a BA (Hons) in Culture and Heritage, a Post-Grad Diploma in Applied Building Repair and Conservation from Trinity College, Dublin, and is currently part taking in the Professional Development Diploma in Historic Building Conservation and Repair with West Dean College of Arts and Conservation in England.

Anú Heritage is a result of many years of practical experience working in both the private and public sectors. Caroline has completed many built heritage, tourism, and community development projects in a paid and voluntary capacity alongside many of Ireland’s talented traditional contractors.

Funding for the Ireland South Korea exchange was received from Creative Ireland, the Heritage Council and Aras Eanna Arts Centre and events were hosted by Johnstown Castle, Galway County Council, Cork City Council, Donegal County Council, Inis Oirr Co-operative and Donegal Castle Office of Public Works.

Caroline Gethings joined the South Korean delegation at a lunch in the RDS Members Club, hosted by the South Korean Ambassador to Ireland Mr Ki-hwan Kweon. at which the future of the project and the upcoming anniversary of Ireland’s and Korea’s 40 years of diplomatic relations was discussed.

Johnstown Castle welcomed the group for an afternoon of open air traditional Korean and Irish music in the sunken garden where visitors experienced Samul Nor Drummers, a genre of percussion music that originated in Korea – the word samul means “four objects” while nori means “play”.

Traditional Jeju folk singer and independent film maker Seokbeom Moon also gave a performance. His songs are passed down through generations and are described as “a sound drama that weaves and unravels the story of the old days on Jeju Island while people worked on stone walls in the fields and fished in the sea”.

The Model Banner, a traditional Irish music band from Wexford comprising Jim Boyce and Kathleen O’ Shea gave a performance with the Samul Nori Drummers and Seokbeom Moon joining in to demonstrate how the two cultures come together through music.