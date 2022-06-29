Jimmy shoots for mayoral position

Mayor of Boolavogue Candidate Jimmy Gahan,3rd from left,Who hed a Pool tourmament in Kellys the Harrow last week End seen here with some of the first compeditors taking part in the two day event,Declan Kelly Jr,Declan Kelly Snr,Jimmy Gahan,Candidate Elect,John Green,Mick Flood,David Gahan,Brian Carolan and Conor Gahan.

Mayor of Boolavogue Candidate Jimmy Gahan,About to Iron the Pool Table as he organized a two day Pool Tounrament in his cause as Mayor Elect in the campaigne at Kellys Lounge Barthe Harrow over the Week End.

THERE was great excitement in Kelly’s of the Harrow recently when Jimmy ‘Shugs’ Gahan held a pool tournament as part of his campaign to run for the Boolavogue mayoral election.

Speaking to the Enniscorthy Guardian, Jimmy said he was delighted with the success of the tournament which was held over two days.

“We were really happy with how it went and we had 48 players competing which was great," said Jimmy.

The competition proved to be a closely contested affair with the final seeing local man Paddy Doran going up against Kevin Walsh, from Hackettstown.

Jimmy was delighted to see players from outside the immediate vicinity of Boolavogue and the Harrow getting involved too.

The final saw Paddy and Kevin really putting it up to each other and while Paddy got off to a great start at one point it was 3-3 which meant the final frame was the decider and Paddy eventually emerged victorious on a 4-3 scoreline.

There were also players from Ferns, Ballycanew and Boolavogue involved, much to the delight of Jimmy and his organising team.

He is going up against Louise Lawless in the campaign fight, however, the two of them are united in their efforts to raise money for ongoing development of the village amenities.

“This is all about the village of Boolavogue,” he said.

Jimmy highlighted some of the plans for the village and said work needs to be done on the church and there are also plans to develop and refurbish the old school house in the hope it might become a community centre focal point in the village.

“The whole idea behind this is to raise money for the village and to help with the plans to develop amenities here,” said Jimmy.

His next event will be a monster bingo night in Kelly’s of the Harrow for which there will be €1,000 in prize-money up for grabs on Saturday, July 9.

However, Jimmy plans to hold a number of other events over the coming weeks too in the run up to the election with the overall aim of raising as much money as possible for the village.

Following the monster bingo night he plans to hold a family fun run event on July 24.

Jimmy is very grateful for all the support he has received from people within the local community to-date and said he really appreciates the help of those around him.