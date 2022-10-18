Maybe it’ll be different this year, maybe the rise in energy costs, inflation, price of tinsel, will make people wait, but I doubt it. Come late November they’ll be twitching, getting that festive feeling, incapable of making a cup of tea without humming Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree, of going to the shop without buying a present, a stocking-filler, “something small”.

The electricity bill won’t deter them; they’ll lie in wait for the postman, intercept the envelope as he pops it through the letterbox, and burn it with one of the Christmas candles they bought in Euro Giant. Until finally, on December 1, they will relent. They’ll climb into the attic and ferry out the boxes, the treasure, the tangled lights, mangled snowmen and tacky, dated trinkets they’ve been using for the past 30 years.

They will decorate that house to within an inch of its life, eyes aglow as they remember Christmas past, hearts full of joy as they revel in the innocence of it all. And if anyone is stupid enough to question their actions, to suggest it’s too early, too expensive, they will be banished to the kitchen to reflect on their actions.

But that’s in the future, that’s at least a couple of weeks away. First we must negotiate Halloween. Because that’s how it works now; we go from New Year to Valentine’s to Paddy's Day to Easter to summer to Halloween and to Christmas – I’ve seen some people try to get Thanksgiving going but their efforts have been unsuccessful thus far.

It breaks up the year nicely, allows rampant capitalists to squeeze a few extra shekels out of our withered pockets at regular intervals. The bit where summer ends and Halloween starts doesn't half drag though. Those six weeks of nothingness, of kids coming to you with vague requests for something or other, of shops redesigning their layout while they wait for the next big thing, are lifeless and dull, a barren landscape with nothing to look forward to, nothing to spend money on.

Thankfully we have now entered the Halloween cycle and everything is well again. And, like Christmas, this cycle begins earlier every year; a full two weeks ago I saw a house with Halloween decorations; pumpkins, cobwebs, miniature Draculas, the lot. Somehow, out of boredom, perhaps our flagrant need for gratification, we have decided Halloween is a month-long event, culminating in a weekend where the adults dress up like superheroes and the children, fully supervised, call round to six pre-approved houses to half-heartedly mumble songs in exchange for four kilos of sugar.

I’m all for embracing the supernatural, exploring the darkness in our souls, but this version of Halloween is about as Irish as the McGinty family from Tallahassee and their ancestors from the ‘Emerald Isle’. If we’re going to be excessive and indulgent let us at least stick to our ancient traditions, let us revive the festival of Samhain, let us light bonfires, make sacrifices to the spirits, frighten the shit out of our children. Let us connect with the dead, call upon the faeries, reconnect with the land, and howl at the moon.

Or, failing that, let us at least return to what once made Halloween a bit of craic in the darkness of winter, a chance for divilment and bounty, blackguarding and bonhomie. Let the kids do the trick or treating by themselves, in rampaging mobs if that’s their style. Let them unleash great terror on any household foolish enough to ignore their pleas for fruit pastilles and smarties, and let them do so without any fear of repercussion.

The whole bonfire thing is bad for the environment, sends out the wrong message, so it’s probably time to consign that to history, but our other simple traditions, the barmbrack with the ring, the bobbing for apples, the stories of banshees and ghosts, cloven-hoofed devils and haunted mansions, are unique parts of our folklore, yet more elements of Irish culture in danger of being buried by the glitz and glamour of the US.

Lastly, and this will vary depending on your age, but I don’t recall pumpkins ever being such a big deal, being sold en masse and left to rot in the rubbish bins come November 1. So, while we’re at it, let us stop wasting food too.