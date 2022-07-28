IONIQ 6 is a high-tech beauty

As the new model in the brand’s IONIQ all-electric line-up, Hyundai says its IONIC 6 Electrified Streamliner’s array of advanced technologies, personalised space, features and extended range redefine the boundaries of electric mobility.

It is also one of the beautiful-looking cars coming to a market where styling sometimes gives way to practicality.

IONIQ 6 delivers an estimated all-electric range of more than 610 km, according to the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) standard, as well as ultra-fast, 400-V/800-V multi-charging capability.

It has what may be Hyundai’s most aerodynamic styling to date and an array of empowering features, such as Dual Colour Ambient Lighting, Speed Sync Lighting, EV Performance Tune-up and Electric Active Sound Design (e-ASD), all enhancing the electric mobility experience.

IONIQ 6’s interior is developed to serve as a ‘comfortable and personalised hideaway’. The Dual Colour Ambient Lighting allows a driver to customise the look and feel of the interior cabin by selecting from a spectrum of 64 colours and six pre-selected themes . The Speed Sync Lighting mode adds emotion to the driving experience by changing the brightness of the interior lighting in the first row based on the vehicle’s speed.

The optional Relaxation Comfort Seats in the first row promote leisure by simply adjusting the seat angle. In addition, all of its seats are specifically-manufactured for all-electric models, and they are approximately 30 percent thinner than those in other conventional models, providing more space for passengers. There are four type-C and one type-A USB ports available to improve customer convenience.

IONIQ 6’s personalized driving experience is further enhanced by the EV Performance Tune-up system, which allows the driver to freely adjust steering effort, motor power, accelerator pedal sensitivity and driveline mode. Drivers can create a variety of different combinations with just a few button clicks to meet their individual needs.

IONIQ 6 is available with a range of drive motors and battery packs to fit the needs of every customer. The long-range 77.4-kWh battery can be mated with two electric motor layouts, either rear-wheel-drive (RWD) or all-wheel-drive (AWD). The top-of-the-line dual motor setup is an AWD option producing a combined power output of 239 kW and 605 Nm of torque. This PE configuration can go from 0 km/h to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds.

IONIQ 6, like IONIQ 5 before it, provides an innovative vehicle-to-load (V2L) function that allows customers to charge any electric devices — ideal for powering necessities during a power outage, camping or outdoor projects. In addition to the outside power outlet, there is a second outlet underneath the back row seat for charging laptops, phones and other devices.

IONIQ 6 is equipped with the next level of Hyundai SmartSense, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, ensuring safety and convenience on the road.

Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2) helps to maintain a set distance and speed from the vehicle ahead when driving on a highway and helps to centre the vehicle in the lane while driving, even though a curve.

Smart Cruise Control (SCC) helps to maintain distance from the vehicle ahead and drive at a speed set by the driver by reflecting the learned driving style of the driver. When SCC is inactive, the function learns the driver’s driving style. When SCC is activated, the function stops learning and drives automatically

IONIQ 6 is planned to begin production in the third quarter of 2022.

VW enhances best-selling petrol engine

Higher efficiency and lower emissions: Volkswagen has enhanced its best-selling 1.5 TSI petrol engine and is now introducing the latest generation, the TSI evo2, in the first models in Europe. This engine makes it possible to reduce both fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. The compact, ultra- modern four-cylinder engine will initially be available with an output of 110 kW (150 PS), and further variants of the 1.5 TSI evo2 will follow. The T-Roc and T-Roc Cabriolet will be the first models to be delivered with the new engine.

The TSI evo2 will also be introduced successively in other models by the end of the year. Highlights of the latest version include Active Cylinder Management ACTplus, an emission control module close to the engine and the modern TSI-Evo combustion process.

The TSI evo2 engines are designed for operation with fuels containing ingredients manufactured from renewable energy sources – this also ensures that they are ready to meet future requirements. In addition, they are suitable for various hybridisation levels; a system power of up to 200 kW (272 PS) is possible with a plug-in concept, for example.