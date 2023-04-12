Invasive aliens pose several challenges

The presence of foreign plants and animals can become a problem when these alien life forms prove to be invasive and become a threat to local wildlife. Novel solutions are needed and two that are worthy of mention concern hippos and stink bugs.

With his great wealth accumulated from the sale of cocaine, Columbian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar wanted his own private wildlife park, so he imported twelve hippos to Colombia from Africa in the late 1980s.

While hippos are not native to South America, the new arrivals thrived and multiplied. Escobar died in 1993 and the animals roamed freely throughout the Magdalena Medio region, a hot savanna criss-crossed by rivers, marshes and swamps where food for hippos is abundant.

There numbers grew to some 150 posing a problem for the local wildlife authorities, and damaging local habitats and species. Hippos assaulted two people in 2021. The authorities responded by initiating a sterilisation programme to stop the animals breeding and to let them die out naturally. The sterilisation programme failed. Culling proved politically unacceptable. The fall-back option was to rehome them to other countries. Transporting 70 of the two to three tonne animals abroad is now in progress at an estimated cost of €3.2 million.

The Brown Marmorated Stink Bug is a highly invasive shield bug that is native to East Asia but is spreading rapidly across Europe. It damages tree fruit crops. In winter the insects enter dwellings to hibernate where, as their name suggests, they emit a foul odour.

To try to protect orchards and crops in Ireland, the Tyndall National Institute in Cork, in partnership with Teagasc and in collaboration with international experts in Italy and Germany, are pioneering insect monitoring drone technology to capture images at night and to use artificial intelligence to automate image analysis and the monitoring process.

The aim of the insect monitoring project is to detect the presence of the bugs early in the spring when pest numbers are low, and when crop protection interventions are most effective. The expected outcome is to help prevent huge amounts of crop loss and save both time and money for the farmers involved.