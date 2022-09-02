Innovative project offers virtual tours of Wexford’s heritage sites

Heritage sites across the county can now be visited and explored from the comforts of one’s home thanks to a new initiative from Wexford County Council (WCC). Launched to coincide with the recent National Heritage Week, the Advanced Digital Access Participation Project (ADAPP) was undertaken by the Access Section of WCC and enables viewers to virtually walk round Fethard Castle, Enniscorthy Castle, Tulach a tSolais on Oulart Hill, St. Patrick’s Church in Wexford Town, and St. Mary’s Church in Bannow.

Using virtual tours and QR codes this pilot project provides alternative access for all to enjoy and explore these heritage sites, with subtitles and sign language for the hard of hearing.

“Many of these sites can be difficult to access because of physical or economic constraints, the sites themselves can have difficult terrain or old buildings which are difficult for people to access,” said Chief Executive of WCC, Tom Enright. “These virtual tours are like having your own personal tour guide for people who can’t access these heritage sites.”

Cathaoirleach of WCC, Councillor George Lawlor, said the project used multiple forms of communication in an “innovative way” and will “provide access to all to our heritage sites regardless of one’s ability or disability”

“The ADAPP highlights our commitment to ensure, as far as possible, that everyone gets the opportunity to participate and enjoy some of what our wonderful heritage sites bring. Our heritage is our inheritance, and through these virtual tours this inheritance can be preserved, enjoyed and accessed by all,” said Cllr Lawlor.

To access the virtual tours see heritageweek.ie for details.