In pictures – Lights, camera, action at Chadwick’s Wexford Park

In Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday evening were Catriona and Tom Fitzpatrck from Fethard with their kids Tom, Leo, Rowan and Billy

Turning on the lights at Chadwicks Wexford Park on Satrday evening.. Derek Kent Leinster Chairman and Jeff Rogers turned on the lights. L/r; Pat Walsh (Chadwicks), Neil Mc Sherry (Electrician), Chris Whimpach and Jeff Rogers (installation Company), Derek Kent (Leinster Chairman), Michéal Martin (County Chairman ) and Alan Corcoran MC.

RARELY has Wexford Park seen such excitement so early in the year. Two and a half hours before throw-in, fans were queuing to pass through the gates – something unprecedented on a cold January afternoon.

The sea of purple and gold was there to mark a historic milestone – the night the lights went on at Wexford Park. And who could blame them? The County Board had pulled out all the stops with promises of light shows, fireworks, music from Corner Boy and of course the main event itself, Wexford v Kilkenny with a place in the Walsh Cup final at stake.

Getting the action under way and gaining some massive experience playing on the big stage in front of a crowd were first year hurlers from Wexford CBS and Good Counsel who faced off in the schools final. Good Counsel emerged victorious and the youngsters did a good job setting the tempo for what was to follow.

A couple of thousand kids can claim to be among the first people to take to the field at Wexford Park under lights. As is tradition, kids from all over the county took advantages of the breaks in play to head out on the hallowed turf for a puck around themselves.

The covered stand filled up quickly as newly elected Leinster Chairman Derek Kent flicked the switch to turn on the new state of the art floodlights and ‘Thunderstruck’ by AC/DC and ‘Beautiful Day’ by U2 could be heard echoing all over town as their capabilities were shown off with a light show.

Local act Corner Boy got the blood pumping with a couple of their tunes including ‘Rise Me Up’ before a raucous rendition of ‘Dancing at the Crossroads’ which saw the crowd of some 12,500 singing along.

From there, all eyes were on the town end terrace for a huge fireworks display which saw purple and gold light up the night sky.

Afterwards, the Kilkenny team took to the field to carry out their warm up, but there was no sign of the Wexford lads. That was until ‘Thunderstruck’ blared out once more and the lights began flashing all over the field once more as the sell-out crowd took to their feet to cheer them on.

The game was fitting of the occasion too. While it’s (very) early in the year, there were some excellent scores and some young guns stepped up to the plate. None more so than young Richie Lawlor who scored the vital goal to seal victory at the death, one which was greeted with deafening applause.

All in all, it was a great occasion and although people will have been freezing leaving Wexford Park, they will have been warmed by a win against the old enemy as they made their way home.