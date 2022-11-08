Imelda May drops into Wexford pub and stays for a session with locals

Imelda May with staff at The Coal Bunker Bar in Wexford where she made a surprise appearance.

Imelda May with locals at The Coal Bunker Bar in Wexford where she dropped by for a session.

Imelda May with staff at The Coal Bunker Bar in Wexford where she made a surprise appearance.

While she may have performed headline shows in major venues such as The National Opera House and The Spiegeltent in recent years, patrons of The Coal Bunker Bar in Drinagh could hardly believe their eyes on Sunday as beloved Dublin songstress Imelda May pulled up a stool and joined a session on Sunday night.

Imelda was in town to support her friend Niall McNamee who had scheduled a last-minute final gig on his Irish tour at The Coal Bunker ahead of returning to the UK via Rosslare.

"Niall got in touch with us wondering could he come and play before he got the ferry back to London,” owner Larry Coleman explained.

Read More

“He sold some tickets and then invited all the locals in from the front bar and put on an amazing show. He played all originals and he’s as good as you’ll get now really. Imelda May is a great friend of his and she came along as a special guest and got up on the stage to do a song or two.

"Then afterwards she stayed on for a session. They all went into the front bar and had a few drinks and a few of the locals here brought out their instruments and it was a brilliant night. Niall joined us for dinner then on Monday before heading back to London on the boat.”

Both Niall and Imelda enjoyed the craic so much that Larry is working on having them both back to play in March or April of next year.