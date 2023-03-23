Imelda Kehoe to launch new album in Wexford bookshop

WEXFORD based singer-songwriter, Imelda Kehoe, will be launching her third studio album in the intimate confines of Red Books, in Wexford town on Sunday, March 26.

The gig will get under way at 7 p.m. and it will offer local fans a great opportunity to see the talented songwriter in such an idyllic setting.

She will be accompanied on the night by another very highly regarded local musician and songwriter, Mic Egan, who she has worked a lot with in the studio.

Kehoe has performed extremely well received gigs in some of the county’s most prestigious venues including the National Opera House and Wexford Arts Centre.

However, she said she is really looking forward to her upcoming gig in Red Books which is a venue that she admits is one of her favourite places to play.

The special guest on the night will be New Ross based singer-songwriter, Dakota Venn-Keane.

Those intending to attend the show are advised to get along early as the venue has limited seating.