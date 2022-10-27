Imelda Kehoe to give intimate performance in Red Books in Wexford town

THE intimate surroundings of Red Books, in St Peter’s Square, Wexford, will provide the venue for a very special free music performance later this month.

Imelda Kehoe is one Wexford’s foremost singer-songwriters and her show in Red Books, which will take place on Thursday, October 27, at 8 p.m.

She will be performing songs from her two albums to-date, ‘Blue Sky Baby’ and ‘How To Be Human’ and she will also be showcasing some tracks from her forthcoming third album which she is currently working on.

Described as ‘a singer of remarkable subtlety and emotional resonance’, Kehoe's influences are varied and range from the likes of John Prine to Buddy Holly.

Read More

A songwriter whose star is firmly in the ascendancy, renowned Wexford songwriter and playwright, Billy Roche, said Imelda’s work is composed of “beautiful, heart-breaking pop inspired songs that trip along and pull you in to their melodies and chord structures, reminiscent of Paul Weller’s ‘Butterfly Collector’ or ‘English Rose’.”

The Red Books show will provide a great opportunity to witness Imelda Kehoe in close proximity and her inimitable style which is influenced by folk, jazz, blues and soul.

Kehoe's songs have received national airplay here and on radio stations worldwide and in her writing she draws influences not just from her music taste but also from her life experiences.

This concert could well prove to be a highlight of the year.