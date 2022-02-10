Imbolc festival of light immerses Bunclody in creativity

THIS year’s Imbolc festival of light in Bunclody was a very colourful event showcasing the thriving creative scene that exists in the town.

The festival’s parade of light saw a diverse and colourful array of costumed participants marching down the Mall before making their way to an outdoor seated area to the rear of Sugar & Spice cafe where an outdoor music session took place.

The session, which was an outside take on the ArtBank open mic sessions featured a diverse and very entertaining range of acts. The performers covered a wide range of material from upbeat and thought-provoking, melancholic original songs to well known ballads.

Despite the slightly inclement weather there was a good crowd in attendance and the intimate nature of the session made it very enjoyable to those present.

The stage was adorned with props made especially for the event and from an image perspective they provided an ideal and very fitting setting.

The performers on the night included: The Kerbkickers, Mary Crosbie, Jennifer Byrne, Martina Byrne, Aoibhe Larkin, Ronan Byrne, John Young, John and Paul, and Nial Toner.

The event was a great success and its hoped that some more outdoor open mic sessions will take place over the coming months.

The organiser thanked everyone who took part in the session and a special word of thanks was conveyed to all those who took part in the parade of light and who put a lot of work into creating the array of costumes.