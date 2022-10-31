I’m useless with tech, so you can stuff your Revolut. Cash is king!

I’ve decided to get a head start on my Christmas shopping. I’m not normally this organised but the fact we are going away for the festivities means I have to get my house in order before we go.

The children are no longer children so that fear of Smyths selling out of the latest toy or gadget doesn’t exist any more. Thank God. Now it’s a case of buying them clothes and Revoluting them a few bob.

After twenty-six years together myself and Himself have run out of inspiration for presents and have decided to buy each other sunglasses. It’s a bit sad really isn’t it? But it was either that or a few quid in a card.

And it wouldn’t have even been a few quid in a card because Himself is all for a cashless society. I hate it. I mean you just can’t beat a few quid in a card can you? I am probably one of the few people left who still insists on taking money out of the atm on a weekly basis, just to have cash in my purse.

I hate not having proper money on me. It makes me feel vulnerable. Like what would happen if your phone died, or you can’t get a signal? Then you’re up the creek without any moola aren’t you?

Himself has wholly embraced the “no cash” thing. Actually now that I come to think of it, he’s being going on holidays for years with about twenty quid in his pocket and everything else on his phone. This results in me having to pay all the tips, sun beds and taxi drivers because I’m the one with the bag full of coins.

He says it’s safer not to carry cash around. I say I’d rather have my wad and hide it in my secret places when I go on holiday – namely a tampon box and the freezer compartment of the fridge if we go self catering. If we’re in a hotel it goes in the tissue box and in the middle of the bible that they put in the bedside locker.

I’m obviously working on the assumption that a robber would never think to look in any of these places so I hope I haven’t given the game away. But hiding my cash always gives me a bit of a thrill as well because every time I take some out of its hiding place I feel like I’ve discovered a surprise windfall!

The other thing is I’m not good with technology. Case in point – a few weeks ago I went to Revolut the child in college €50 but sent him €500 instead. God only knows who I’d send money to if I had a few gins in me!

Call me old fashioned but as far as I’m concerned cash is king . . . even if it does mean getting caught for all the tips!