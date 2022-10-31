Wexford

I’m useless with tech, so you can stuff your Revolut. Cash is king!

Justine O'Mahony

I hate not having proper money on me. It makes me feel vulnerable. Expand

I’ve decided to get a head start on my Christmas shopping. I’m not normally this organised but the fact we are going away for the festivities means I have to get my house in order before we go.

The children are no longer children so that fear of Smyths selling out of the latest toy or gadget doesn’t exist any more. Thank God. Now it’s a case of buying them clothes and Revoluting them a few bob.

