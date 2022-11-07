I’m finally giving up on those so-called social media ‘friends’

Social media is a funny old thing. Whatever your poison, be it Twitter, Facekbook, TikTok, or Instagram, sooner or later you’re going to love it or hate it. I became obsessed with Twitter several years ago, conducting all social interactions on the app.

Then over a period of time, it went from being a place of banter and bar stool debate to a place where people got torn apart for their opinions. The simplest remark could set the wolves off, ready to devour you in an instant.

Facebook is kinder, in general. I still dip in and out occasionally, catching up with old friends from school and college. I use it to check in on local news and gossip and that’s about it. I no longer post and I comment very rarely.

A few years ago I discovered Instagram. I liked the fact it was more visual than verbal and the general idea seemed to be to post nice or interesting photos. It’s moved on since to become largely a marketing platform for influencers but still if I had to chose it would be my app of choice.

The problem is you develop these pseudo relationships with people who are complete strangers and you fool yourself into thinking they’re actually your friends. I’ve exchanged messages with several people over the years, sometimes quite personal ones. These people would now know my name but if they were to meet me out they wouldn’t have a clue who I am.

Therein lies the problem. Out for dinner recently and I spotted a girl I exchange messages with regularly on Instagram. We’ve shared jokes, make up tips, she’s even given me interior design advice. “There’s that girl I was telling you about, that I follow on Instagram.” I told Himself. “She lives just up the road from us and has a dog like our fella. She’s the one who recommended our painter.”

“Go over and say hello,” he replies not looking up from the menu. Instagram baffles him. He finds my preoccupation with it hilarious. “I can’t! What if she doesn’t recognise me? What would I say?”

“Eh ... hello I’m Justine your weirdo friend from Instagram.” He says laughing. I continue looking over for a few minutes trying to catch her eye but she’s either studiously ignoring me or hasn’t a clue who I am.

I wait till they’ve finished their meal and I pluck up the courage. I go over to her table, smile sheepishly and say, “Hi, I’m not sure if you recognise me but we’re friends on Instagram. I live down the road from you.”

She stares blankly at me. “You gave me the name of the painter to paint my kitchen,” I add helpfully. Still nothing. It’s now getting awkward. “Ok well I just said I’d say hi,” I say mortified. She smiles uncertainly and I beat a hasty retreat.

From now on I’m sticking to real life friends who know actually know my name.