I miss my old dentist, this new fella is no craic at all

Justine O'Mahony

I'm dying for a bit of chat to distract me because I actually hate going to the dentist but this guy is refusing to play ball.

I’m dying for a bit of chat to distract me because I actually hate going to the dentist but this guy is refusing to play ball.

The older I get the more I think people take things too seriously these days.

There’s no craic anymore, no banter, no verbal to-ing and fro-ing without someone worrying they’ve said something politically incorrect, or racist or, God forbid, sexist.

