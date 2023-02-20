I miss my old dentist, this new fella is no craic at all

The older I get the more I think people take things too seriously these days.

There’s no craic anymore, no banter, no verbal to-ing and fro-ing without someone worrying they’ve said something politically incorrect, or racist or, God forbid, sexist.

I love a bit of banter, especially in uncomfortable situations like visits to the doctor or solicitor or any occasion that requires a level of seriousness. I find throwing in a bit of humour, always eases the tension. It’s my secret weapon.

I spent Valentine’s Day with the dentist. It wasn’t a date. More an appointment. I could think of better ways to spend Valentines day but needs must and if I want to hang on to my gnashers for another few years, I have to grin and bear it.

My old dentist was great craic. He used to play heavy metal music at full volume while he jabbed me with needles and drilled into my gob. Granted it was hard to have a proper conversation because my mouth was usually full of tools but he’d chat away to me about the most random things and when I rinsed I’d throw in a few caustic remarks back.

Now there’s a new fella. Very young. Very handsome and very serious. He came in, introduced himself and got straight to it. No foreplay at all. No chit chat about the weather or me slagging him about butchering me. No, this young buck was all business.

The nurse informed him I liked to be well numbed up. I could see him eyeballing me as if to communicate that I was a right pain. Better to be a right pain than IN right pain, I say.

To be fair he numbs me good and proper. “Jaysus I’d say I look like a one who’s had a botched lip job,”I joke.

The nurse laughs. Doctor Handsome doesn’t.

He opens my mouth and gets to work. I’m dying for a bit of chat to distract me because I actually hate going to the dentist but he’s refusing to play ball.

When he tells me to rinse, I take the opportunity to break the ice. “Happy Valentines Day” I mumble through my lopsided mouth. “Any plans for later?” I inquire politely. He looks horrified. I’m not sure if that’s because he thinks I’m being nosey or coming onto him.

“Are you doing anything nice?” the lovely nurse asks. “No. This is the highlight of my day” I say winking at Dr. Handsome who is still refusing to engage in my repartee. “All done” he says whipping my apron off me and tilting the chair upright in record time.

“OK. See you next time,” I say disappointed as I head to the door. I’m either going to have to get my kicks elsewhere or find a new dentist.