How to look your best on your wedding day

Are you are planning your wedding this year? Then, no doubt you’ll want to look your best on your big day.

To help your skin glow I would start with a cleanse. Flor Essence is where I would begin. I have taken this supplement over the years and my skin glows after using it. I always feel refreshed and healthy afterwards, and that’s only after one bottle! You simply take 50ml in warm water at night for ten nights, and repeat if you wish.

Supplements to support skin and hormone balance in the months leading up to your wedding include Cleanmarine for Women. This supplement contains Vitamin B6 supporting natural hormone balance and Vitamin B2 for healthy skin. The key ingredients also include phospholipid Omega 3 Krill Oil, Vitamins B1 and D3, as well as Rosemary Extract and Soy Isoflavones. Krill oil has no fishy smell or aftertaste plus it’s more easily absorbed than fish oil. This is a natural supplement that you can take regularly for hormone balance and for healthy glowing skin. You would need to be taking it consistently for a few months to feel the full benefit.

I often get asked if you can take Cleanmarine For Women when on the contraceptive pill. You can, and it’s actually a bonus to do so because the pill can interfere with the body’s ability to absorb vitamins such as B2 and B6 from food, and both of them are in this supplement. It’s suitable for young women of all ages.

Drinking plenty of water, skin brushing, and using good quality body creams or oils can also help keep your skin supple and silky smooth. Dry skin brushing is easy to do, remember to brush towards the heart in a gentle sweeping motion to invigorate the skin and to remove dry skin cells.

As you get closer to your wedding day, you might begin to feel a bit of stress building, this is normal. However, if it affects your sleep, you could try drinking relaxing herbal teas or sprinkle some lavender oil on your pillow. Or, there’s New Nordic Melissa Dream, it contains lemon balm which supports sleep, can aid relaxation, calm your overactive mind, and will help your focus the next day too.I hope you have a glowing Wedding Day!

