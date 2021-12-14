How the new world of pet care is changing

Last week, I visited Boston, USA, to attend the Petcare Innovation Summit. This was a veterinary meeting with a difference: the focus was entirely on new and exciting ways of improving pet care. Attendees were a mixture of entrepreneurs, excited to show off their new ideas to an attentive audience, investors, keen to find the next “big thing”, and vets like myself, curious to see where the future of pet care is heading.

There’s no doubt that it’s a changing world: during the pandemic, there was a surge in ownership of pets by around 20%. Most of these new owners are younger people. To use the buzz parlance, they are Millennials (aged 25 to 40) and Generation Z (under 25). These are people who are digital natives: the internet has been there for as long as they can remember. Compared to older generations (Generation X aged 40 - 56) and the Baby boomers (57 to 75 years old), these new pet owners are doing things differently, changing the traditional ways of doing things. They already make up 50% of all pet owners, and that percentage is rising every year. The innovators at the Summit are busily working out how best to meet their needs.

In fact, these younger generations no longer like to be called pet owners: the term “pet parents” is universally used instead (along with the pets being referred to as fur babies, fur kids, boys and girls). Pets are now being humanised more than ever before, and they are seen as part of the family. Thei “parents” have different decision making processes, different behaviours, and they are more willing to invest in new products and services. Strong growth in businesses catering to these needs is predicted, and entrepreneurs are jostling to provide the newest, most exciting and most desirable innovations to satisfy this demand.

Some examples of the new products on offer give a sense of how this new world is changing.

Old-style vets like myself recommend the use of pet crates to house train pups, and to act as “private bedrooms” for dogs as they grow older. These are basic functional wire mesh constructions, and there’s no doubt that they look a little “cage-like” for beloved family members. So a start-up company called Diggs has reimagined and redesigned the traditional product, creating an updated version of dog crates, with pastel colours, soft edges, comfy yoga-mat type bases, more screen-door style than harsh caging walls. They’re creating a range of similarly re-invented dog accessories, from travel carriers to dog leashes to poop-bag carriers. In some ways, it seems similar to the change from the basic functional baby prams of forty years ago to the softer, multi-terrain, more aesthetically pleasing “strollers” and “travel systems” of today.

A revolution in pet foods is also underway: the traditional mass produced kibble (which does provide optimal nutrition) is being replaced by pet food with human grade ingredients that sound far more tasty (and so far more appropriate for “family members”). Pet parents are more likely to choose fresh, frozen, raw or freeze dried foods. Functional ingredients are now included (such as probiotics to fine tune your pet’s gut microbiome). Nutritional supplements are popular, to help with issues like stress, anxiety and dodgy immune systems. There isn’t good evidence of benefits for most of these products, but that doesn’t stop them from being popular.

There was much talk of “empowering pet parents”: this means that they want to do things themselves, carry out their own research, make their own decisions. Nearly 80% of the older generations choose to talk to vets for reliable information about pets; that figure is less than 60% for Generation X, and less than 50% for Millennials and Gen Z. Instead, they go to the internet, or talk to pet shop staff, dog groomers and dog trainers. The old respect for the academic and professional training of vets is fading as younger people believe that they can do a better job of finding information for themselves. I disagree with them, but they would say that’s no surprise: I am an aging Baby Boomer.

M y profession needs to listen to what these new pet owners are saying and try to service their needs. If they are not listening to us, we need to find new ways of communicating with them more effectively in ways that appeal to them. The innovators were talking about digital channels, mobile phone apps, telemedicine as a supplement to hands-on vet visits, chat-bots on vet clinic websites, and many other novelties. There’s no doubt that veterinary clinics in 20 years will have a very different approach to today, as these new ways become “normal”.

Even that age-old method of taking a pet’s temperature is under threat: I s aw a digital thermometer designed to tuck into a pet’s armpit, just like the human version, with the tag line “saving the world, one pet butt at a time”.

Traditional dog training is also under challenge: new dog training robots are on the horizon, using vision and control systems similar to self-driving cars. Good training requires accuracy, consistency and repetition: robots are far better at doing that than humans.

I saw the future of pet care in Boston. I don’t know if it’s better, but it is what those younger generations want. It’s exciting and I’m going to do my best to keep up with it.



