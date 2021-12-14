Wexford

How the new world of pet care is changing

Pets of today are &ldquo;fur babies&rdquo; or &ldquo;fur kids&rdquo; Expand

Pete Wedderburn

Last week, I visited Boston, USA, to attend the Petcare Innovation Summit. This was a veterinary meeting with a difference: the focus was entirely on new and exciting ways of improving pet care. Attendees were a mixture of entrepreneurs, excited to show off their new ideas to an attentive audience, investors, keen to find the next “big thing”, and vets like myself, curious to see where the future of pet care is heading.

There’s no doubt that it’s a changing world: during the pandemic, there was a surge in ownership of pets by around 20%. Most of these new owners are younger people. To use the buzz parlance, they are Millennials (aged 25 to 40) and Generation Z (under 25). These are people who are digital natives: the internet has been there for as long as they can remember. Compared to older generations (Generation X aged 40 - 56) and the Baby boomers (57 to 75 years old), these new pet owners are doing things differently, changing the traditional ways of doing things. They already make up 50% of all pet owners, and that percentage is rising every year. The innovators at the Summit are busily working out how best to meet their needs.

