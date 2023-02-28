History lecture on letters to and from relatives of Campile man is a big hit

Historical society lecture in St. Michaels pastoral centre on The Elms Papers. From left; Paul Donnolly, Dr Ida Milne, Mark Minihan chairperson and Peter McDonald secretary. Photo; Mary Browne

NEW Ross Historical Society drew a crowd for a fascinating lecture on Thursday in St Michael's Pastoral Centre.

The lecture was delivered by Dr Ida Milne on The Elmes Papers which were discovered in the family home of Dr. W. K. Elmes at Robinstown, Old Ross in the 1950s.

Mostly written between 1786 and 1817 by Samuel Elmes (1713 1798) who came from Coolerin, Campile, and married Elizabeth Whitney of Millquarter, Old Ross, and settled there on a farm of 50 acres. The cache consists of about 50 letters to and from relatives and friends elsewhere around the world.

The letters provide an insight into the turbulent times of 1798 and its aftermath, when every family in the County of Wexford became involved in some way in an Insurrection which resulted in the violent deaths of about 30,000 Wexford men women and children.

The talk brought the era to life for attendees.

The New Ross Historical Society Annual Lunch took place on February 12 in Horse & Hound Hotel when the guest speaker recalled the glory days in the 1970s of ‘The Ross Company' also known locally as the Barge Factory.